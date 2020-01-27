The Grammys 2020: Meek Mill, DJ Khaled & more pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle & Kobe Bryant

27 January 2020, 07:51

Star-studded tribute to Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant at The Grammy Awards 2020
Star-studded tribute to Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant at The Grammy Awards 2020. Picture: Getty

Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG, Roddy Ricch & Kirk Franklin pay tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle and NBA star Kobe Bryant.

The Grammy Awards 2020 honoured the late Nipsey Hussle nearly a year after he was fatally shot in March 2019. The "Double Up" rapper was honored with a star-studded tribute performance just hours after winning his first Grammy posthumously.

The Grammy Awards 2020: Here’s the complete list of winners

Tragically, his tribute was followed by NBA star Kobe Bryant after the basketball legend passed away from a helicopter crash the previous day (Jan 26).

Los Angeles natives YG and Roddy Ricch took to the stage with Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, John Legend and gospel singer Kirk Franklin to perform an emotional tribute to Nipsey.

The performance was a rendition of Khaled's "Higher" featuring Legend and Nip.

"When we lost you it really put some pain on me,” Meek rapped in the somber solo rap that opened the tribute to his fellow rapper peer, who was shot and killed at age 33.

“Everybody get up out your seats, we’re doin’ this for Nipsey Hussle!” Khaled shouted at Staples Center.

Earlier in the evening, Nipsey Hussle earned his very first Grammy after posthumously winning the Best Rap Performance award for his "Racks In The middle" song.

Nip's family, including Lauren London, his grandmother, his brother, daughter and sister, accepted the award on the late rappers behalf. 

Alicia Keys gave a beautiful speech on Kobe Bryant and his legacy. She later brought on Boyz II Men for an impromptu performance of "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday".

Kobe's No. 8 and No. 24 Lakers jerseys also hung above the crowd.

R.I.P Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant.

