The Grammy Awards 2020: Here’s the complete list of winners

The Grammys 2020: Winners list. Picture: Getty

The Grammys 2020 is back for it's 62nd ceremony ! A night marked with yearly highlights from performances, to a celebration of your favourite artists. See the complete winners list below.

The 2020 Grammys Awards - often referred to as "musics biggest night" is here ! The iconic celebration of artistry, talent and poise is back for its 62nd year.

Hosted by the beautiful Alicia Keys, the industry's greats have all gathered in Los Angeles to honour the music and it's creators.

A monumental night, with a special tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who won a posthumous Grammy - and the legendary Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who sadly passed away early Sunday evening.

Here is the complete list of 2020 winners:

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville

CHAMPIONSHIPS – Meek Mill

I Am > I Was – 21 Savage

IGOR – Tyler, the Creator - WINNER

The Lost Boy – YBN Cordae

Best Rap Performance

"Middle Child" – J. Cole

"Suge" – DaBaby

"Down Bad" – Dreamville f/ JID, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy

"Racks in the Middle" - Nipsey Hussle f/ Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy - WINNER

"Clout" – Offset f/ Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

"Higher" - DJ Khaled f/ Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - WINNER

"Drip Too Hard" - Lil Baby & Gunna

"Panini" - Lil Nas X

"Ballin" - Mustard f/ Roddy Ricch

"The London" – Young Thug f/ J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

"Bad Idea" – YBN Cordae f/ Chance the Rapper

"Gold Roses" – Rick Ross f/ Drake

"A Lot" – 21 Savage f/ J. Cole - WINNER

"Racks in the Middle" – Nipsey Hussle f/ Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

"Suge" – DaBaby

Best R&B Performance

"Love Again" – Daniel Caesar & Brandy

"Could've Been" – H.E.R. f/ Bryson Tiller

"Exactly How I Feel" – Lizzo f/ Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo" – Lucky Daye

"Come Home" – Anderson .Paak f/ André 3000 - WINNER

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Time Today" – BJ the Chicago Kid

"Steady Love" – India.Arie

"Jerome" – Lizzo - WINNER

"Real Games" – Lucky Daye

"Built for Love" – PJ Morton f/ Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

"Could've Been" – H.E.R. f/ Bryson Tiller

"Look at Me Now" – Emily King

"No Guidance" – Chris Brown f/ Drake

"Roll Some Mo" – Lucky Daye

"Say So" – PJ Morton f/ JoJo

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo - WINNER

Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn – NAO

Being Human in Public – Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

1123 – BJ the Chicago Kid

Painted – Lucky Daye

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Paul – PJ Morton

Ventura – Anderson .Paak - WINNER

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Spirit" – Beyoncé

"bad guy" – Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" – Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts" – Lizzo - WINNER

"You Need to Calm Down" – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Boyfriend" – Ariana Grande and Social House

"Sucker" – Jonas Brothers

"Old Town Road" – Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus -WINNER

"Sunflower" – Post Malone & Swae Lee

"Señorita" – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Music Video

"We've Got to Try" – The Chemical Brothers (Ninian Doff, video director)

"This Land" – Gary Clark Jr. (Savanah Leaf, video director)

"Cellophane" – FKA Twigs (Andrew Thomas Huang, video director)

"Old Town Road" (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X f/ Billy Ray Cyrus (Calmatic, video director) - WINNER

"Glad He's Gone" – Tove Lo (Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia: video directors)

Best Reggae Album

Rapture - Koffee - WINNER

As I Am Julian Marley

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics by Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

Mass Manipulation - Steel Pulse

More Work To Be Done -Third World

Best Music Film

Homecoming – Beyoncé (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors) - WINNER

David Crosby: Remember My Name – David Crosby (A.J. Eaton, video director)

Birth of the Cool – Miles Davis (Stanley Nelson, video director)

Shangri-La – Various artists (Morgan Neville, video director)

Anima – Thom Yorke (Paul Thomas Anderson, video director)

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Beastie Boys Book – Various artists

Becoming – Michelle Obama – WINNER

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor – Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All – John Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory – Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Comedy Album

Quality Time – Jim Gaffigan

Relatable – Ellen DeGeneres

Right Now – Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia – Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle - WINNER