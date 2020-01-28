Kylie Jenner faces backlash for making Kobe Bryant helicopter comment "about herself"

Kylie Jenner revealed she'd previously flown with the helicopter pilot who died alongside basketball legend Kobe Bryant and others.

After news of the tragic helicopter crash which killed basketball icon Kobe Bryant, his daughter GiGi and seven other people surfaced, tributes to those who lost their lives flooded social media.

Drake, The Game and many more posted tributes on Instagram, whilst Kylie Jenner took to her Insta Stories to post a tribute to the victims of the crash, however the reality star/businesswoman received a huge backlash for a comment which was labelled "bad taste".

Kobe Bryant was tragically killed in a helicopter crash. Picture: Getty

Writing on her Instagram Stories, Kylie said, "Rest in peace...and prayers to these families, I still can't believe this. That was the helicopter I would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara. He was such a nice man. Hold your loved ones close."

But following Kylie's post people took to social media to question why she felt the need to mention that she'd previously flown with that pilot and claimed she was making the whole thing about her.

One Twiter user wrote, '#kyliejenner The Queen of bad taste, hijacking a helicopter tragedy to make it all about YOU. Go away and hang your head in shame'.

Kylie jenner posts a tribute to Kobe Bryant On Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Another user said, 'not really sure why kylie jenner felt the need to tell the world she would fly on the same helicopter as kobe but then again im not sure about most things that family do'.

A third wrote, 'I’m not one to Bash people online but for Kylie Jenner to comment on the Death of Kobe Bryant and spin it about her and how she’s used that Helicopter really shows how self obsessed she is, the need of attention she has is not normal, very unbecoming of her.'

Posting a picture of both Kobe and his daughter GiGi on her Instagram feed, Kylie wrote, 'at loss for words right now. praying for this beautiful family.'

The cause of the helicopter crash in which Kobe Bryant and others were killed has not yet been revealed.

