Blac Chyna claps back at Rob Kardashian's "dangerous" drug claims amid custody battle

Blac Chyna denies Rob Kardashian's "dangerous" claims. Picture: PA/Instagram

Rob Kardashian reportedly claimed Blac Chyna was living wild and dangerously, demanding custody of their daughter Dream.

Since Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's very public relationship and split, the pair have been co-parenting their young daughter Dream - but recent reports claimed Rob was pursuing sole custody of their daughter due to his ex's wild lifestyle.

Rob recently filed court documents claiming that Blac is neglecting Dream and that her home is 'an unsafe environment due to her unpredictable behaviour' - but now Blac Chyna has hit back at Rob's claims.

According to TMZ, sources close to Blac Chyna have stated that 'she denies all of these nasty accusations and says Rob is a bald-faced liar -- specifically about the sex stuff.' Rob had said that Blac Chyna once 'started naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her.'

Denying Rob's claims further, TMZ stated that 'Chyna says she's never done drugs in front of her children and only drinks on occasion ... when her kids are not around. She claims she always keeps Dream clean and makes her practice good hygiene ... and has more than 100 nice outfits for her at her home.'

Rob's custody claims, which were given to the courts via legal documents, were also backed up by former employees of Blac Chyna, as well as Rob's sister Khloe Kardashian.

Rob and Chyna began dating in January 2016 before announcing their engagement just months later. The former couple later welcomed their daughter Dream to the world in November 2016 before they split just weeks later.

With both Rob and Chyna seemingly determined to keep custody of Dream, it seems that this issue won't be going away any time soon.

