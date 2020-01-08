Rob Kardashian seeks custody of daughter Dream amid shock Blac Chyna drug abuse claims

Rob Kardashian has filed for primary custody for 3-year-old daughter Dream. Picture: Getty

Reality TV Star Rob Kardashian claims Dream's mother, Blac Chyna, has "snorts cocaine" and spends $600-a-say on alcohol.

Rob Kardashian, 32, is seeking primary custody of his daughter with model Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian. Rob filed documents in an LA court in pursuit of having being the main carer for their 3 year-old girl.

The reality TV star from Keeping Up With The Kardashians claims Blac Chyna, 31, has taught Dream to mimic sexual positions. He also alleged Chyna snorts cocaine with strangers and has a $600-a-day-alcohol habit.

According to MailOnline, in the LA court document, Rob claims that Chyna is making for 'an unsafe environment due to her unpredictable behaviour' and alleges she makes 'violent threats to people in her home'.

On another occasion, Rob told the court Dream started 'naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her.'

Rob Kardashian claimed that Chyna is often drunk, and has previously finished a full bottle of Hennessy in one sitting.

In terms of Chyna taking care of Dream, Rob alleged Chyna has neglected Dream's hygiene, as her teeth, hair and nails are unclean when he sees her.

Khloe Kardashian, Rob's sister, came up in the court documents as she claimed she heard Dream says she doesn't want to go with her mother Chyna.

The Good American businesswoman also told Rob that Dream that is 'decidedly more aggressive' and 'more in defense mode' when arrives from her mothers care.

Chyna, who's also mom to Tyga's son King Cairo, seven, alleged uses foul language in front of Dream, according to Robert.

Dream, 3, has allegedly repeated phrases such as 'What the f***?' and 'b***h.'

The sock designer has requested for Blac Chyna's time with Dream to be limited to weekends, with a nanny in attendance TMZ reports.

Rob and Chyna welcomed Dream in November 10, 2016, but they split in February 2017. In February 2019, Rob and Chyna seemed to have their custody battle, however, Rob is seeking primary custody of Dream.