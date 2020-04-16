Doja Cat posts adorable childhood baby photos in throwback Instagram post

16 April 2020, 10:52 | Updated: 16 April 2020, 11:29

Doja Cat shares baby photos on Instagram
Doja Cat shares baby photos on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Doja Cat throws it back on Instagram with an adorable photo gallery of her baby photos.

Doja Cat is one of the biggest rising stars in the rap game, with her recent song "Say So" becoming her first song to chart within the Top Ten on the Billboard Hot 100.

Nicki Minaj fans savagely attempt to cancel Doja Cat with Twitter hashtag

Although the singer is ever so grateful for her achievements, she still likes to reflect on a time where fame and fortune was not apart of her existence.

On Wednesday (Apr 15) Doja Cat took to Instagram to share rare photos of herself as a child on Instagram.

In the photos, baby Doja is pictured with her family, in what looks like a loving home.

View this post on Instagram

baby pictures

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on

The "Like That" rapstress shared several of photos from when she was just a young little Doja Kitten on Instagram this week, recalling simpler times.

Doja captioned the series of photos "baby pictures". The 24-year-old singer-songwriter shared exactly that.

Doja shared the sweetest photo gallery showing the early stages of her development. In the photos, Doja appears to have been a happy child, smiling in most of the photos.

The "MOOO!" rapstress showed her goofy playful side that she has still to this day. Take a look at little Doja above.

Fans swamped the comments with the admiration for baby Doja. One fan wrote "My heart just stopped omg 😍😍", while another wrote "Of course you were adorable and your brother looks exactly like you.... of course!".

What do you think of Doja's instagram gallery of baby photos? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

