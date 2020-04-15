Nicki Minaj fans savagely attempt to cancel Doja Cat with Twitter hashtag ‘dojacatisoverparty'

Nicki Minaj fans have attempted to cancel Doja Cat on Twitter. Picture: Getty

The Barbz have tried to cancel Doja Cat, however, the "Say So" rapstress has responded to Nicki Minaj's fans.

Nicki Minaj's fans were not happy after Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were included in a drawing of a fake Rolling Stone magazine cover.

The 37-year-old rapstress fans believe Doja weren't credible enough to be put on a pedestal and praised alongside Nicki and Houston Hottie Megan.

Taking to Twitter, Nicki Minaj's fans expressed that they were unhappy with Doja's placement on the cover.

However, Doja Cat responded to a fan of hers who was defending her against a Barb.

Stop responding to them they’re twitter gangsters and they have nothing kind to say about you or anyone. they live and breathe being fuckin immature. — rap of poop (@DojaCat) April 13, 2020

This comes after Nicki Minaj's fans went on a Twitter tiade and made a hashtag in order to cancel Doja.

The hashtag #dojacatisoverparty became trending with many Nicki fans bringing up "old and fake" tweets.

Doja Cat's fans were right there to put a stop to it though, as they lamented over the fact that the artist was being canceled for absolutely no reason.

#dojacatisoverparty If you’re trying to cancel Doja Cat I am 99% sure you look like this. pic.twitter.com/ILNparl4bM — Zay (@zayisdumb) April 13, 2020

Am not against Barbs . But u are All so annoying . God bles #dojacatisoverparty

pic.twitter.com/yPvVHJfHwI — eli goldsworthy’s gf 𖤐 (@judesriver) April 13, 2020