Nicki Minaj becomes the first female rapper to earn over $100 Million

17 March 2020, 13:32 | Updated: 17 March 2020, 13:44

Nicki Minaj has made history as she becomes the first female rapper to amass over $100 Million Dollars.

Nicki Minaj has made history once again. The Queens rapper is reportedly the only female rapper to surpass a net worth of over $100 million.

Wendy Williams warns Nicki Minaj her brand is "ruined" after marrying sex offender Kenneth Petty

According to the verified Young Money page on Twitter, Nicki Minaj has just made history as the first female rapper to ever surpass a $100 million net worth.

Nicki Minaj is universally known as one of the most skilled rappers in the hip-hop music industry. The 37-year-old star is often praised for her pen game, lyricism and delivery.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have also been successful in making history as female rappers.

Cardi B is the first female rapper to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in nearly 20 years.

Megan Thee Stallion also is the first woman rapper to land on the chart’s top 10 with non-albums.

Many fans often see upcoming female rappers as "taking the thrown" from Nicki, however, other fans believe she has "paved the way" for female rappers coming after her.

Minaj fans say she has ruled as the Queen of hip-hop.

Nicki Minaj has not commented on the major financial achievement yet, but she must be happy to know she's reached a certain level of financial success.

In recent weeks, Nicki Minaj found herself back in the blogs after her husband Kenneth Petty was arrested due to failing to register as a sex offender.

Nicki Minaj responded to blogs writing reports about Kenneth Petty's arrest and claimed her husband is far from bothered about what the internet has to say about him.

However, the star can focus on and celebrate positive news from her financial success.

