Ariana Grande pays sweet tribute to ex Mac Miller during interview

14 May 2020, 13:55

Ariana Grande pays tribute to late rapper Mac Miller in touching interview
Ariana Grande pays tribute to late rapper Mac Miller in touching interview. Picture: Getty

Pop singer Ariana Grande reflects on late rapper Mac Miller's legacy during a recent interview.

Ariana Grande recently payed tribute to late rapper Mac Miller while reflecting on his legacy in an interview.

Mac Miller fans heartbroken after spotting hidden Ariana Grande vocals on new album 'Circles'

On Wednesday (May 13) the 26-year-old international pop star linked up with Zane Lowe and the Beats 1 team for a quarantine interview and mix.

During the interview, Grande revealed she has an upcoming collaboration with Doja Cat.

She also revealed she's looking forward to Rihanna's new album, while relaying her adoration for RiRi's 2016 album Anti.

Ariana and Mac Miller dated from 2016-2018
Ariana and Mac Miller dated from 2016-2018. Picture: Getty

Grande also discussed the lasting legacy of Mac Miller, whose 2010 mixtape K.I.D.S.posthumously made its way to streaming services late last month.

The "7 Rings" singer opened up on Mac Miller and revealed "Nothing mattered more to him than music ever," Grande said. She late spun later Miller's "What's the Use?" and "Blue World" during the mix show special.

The 26-year-old singer continued "He was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, like tumbled out of bed into the studio next door. Nothing was more important."

"Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person."

Reflecting on Miller, Ariana continued "He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thoughts and time and life to music."

"And I think that is so evident in what he has left us with and just how many incredible and different bodies of work" she continued.

Ariana added:"It's just such a beautiful gift that he kind of touched the world with and I think the thing he'd want most is for us to just appreciate it and not forget about it."

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande dated from 2016 to 2018. Ariana then began dating - and became engaged to - Pete Davidson.

A month after Miller tragically passed away, Grande and Davidson called off their engagement.

The Pittsburgh native tragically died aged 26 from an accidental drug overdose in September 2018.

R.I.P Mac Miller

