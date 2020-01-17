Mac Miller fans heartbroken after spotting hidden Ariana Grande vocals on new album 'Circles'

17 January 2020, 10:39

Fans are convinced Ariana Grande is singing in the background of Mac Miller's 'Circles' album track 'I Can See'.
Fans are convinced the late rapper's ex-girlfriend appears on the song 'I Can See'.

Mac Miller's posthumous album 'Circles' is finally out, and fans are heartbroken at the release of the late rapper's final ever record.

The Pittsburgh native, who tragically died aged 26 from an accidental drug overdose in September 2018, had been working on the album prior to his passing as a companion to his critically-acclaimed album 'Swimming'.

As well the previously released single 'Good News', there's also a track on the album called 'I Can See', and fans are convinced they can hear Ariana Grande's soprano vocals in the background.

"ariana singing harmonies “i can see” from mac’s album? it’s beautiful," wrote one user alongside an audio clip of the 26-year-old's hidden vocals.

"Arianas vocals are in the background of I can see and now I’m crying because not only did we get one last album from Mac but we got one last song with the two of them together..." said another.

The lyrics to the chorus of 'I Can See' - where Grande's alleged backing vocals can be heard - are as follows:

And now I know if life is but a dream then so are we
Show me something, show me something, show me something
And now I know if life is but a dream then so are we
Show me something, show me something, something I can see

Ariana herself posted the 'Circles' album cover on her Instagram story on the day of its release.

Mac and Ariana dated from 2016 to 2018, shortly before the singer started dating - and became engaged to - comedian Pete Davidson. Grande and Davidson called off their engagement a month after Miller's passing.

During her cover interview with Vogue in July 2019, Ariana described her grief over Miller's death as "pretty all-consuming."

"He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had," she said.

