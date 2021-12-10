Ariana Grande accused of 'Asian-fishing' in new photoshoot

Fans on TikTok have accused the Positions singer of 'Asian-fishing' after pictures from a recent photoshoot went viral

Ariana Grande has found herself in hot water when recent pictures from a photoshoot went viral after a video on TikTok called her out for culturally appropriating.

The photoshoot, which was shot by LA-based photographer Katia Temkin sees The Voice judge wearing an oversized blazer and chunky platform heels with white bows in her hair.

Ariana Grande looks incredible in newly shared photos. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/MBvbwpT0LJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 1, 2021

The pictures, which were originally uploaded to Ariana's Instagram feed, has since been removed after a fan made a video about it on TikTok.

In the video, @kuzumi.n suggested that The Voice judge was trying to imitate the looks of various K-Pop stars, addressing her make-up, especially her eyeliner.

Comparing her make-up to those of Korean women, the video which now has over 155,000 views and almost 7k comments also discusses her attempt at looking "innocent" whilst wearing bows and light colours.

Since the video and pictures went viral, fans have taken to social media to comment their thoughts and opinions on Ariana Grande.

One fan wrote: "Ok but Ariana Grande gave up blackfishing and now she’s trying out Asian fishing. We not about lie and say she’s not, love her music but girly goin straight to hell💀".

Another commented: "Ariana grande asianfishing??? i'm genuinely so upset over this it's so sickening can she f***ing not??".

Yo why are people so adamant on defending Ariana Grande? I know, parasocial relationships, but the fact that when you look up her name it’s almost all about defending her. She’s known for trying to appear like another race, she’s so clearly Asian-fishing. — Evan Rock ⚓️ (@boatbo_y) December 5, 2021

not ariana grande race fishing again. first it was black, now it's asian, when will she stop — 🌹🍑 | MissingSuperMHours (@babyphotoastray) December 3, 2021

Got to stop her before she collects the last of the Ethnicity Stones pic.twitter.com/uVWMMbAQqW — Kyle Romero 🍻 (@itskyleromero) December 3, 2021

However, some fans have come to her defend, slamming people for editing photos of the Thank U Next singer to purposely male her look asian, calling it 'racist behaviour'.

Ariana Grande on The Voice Season 21. Picture: Getty

One fan wrote: "stop saying Ariana is tryna be Asian or she’s Asian fishing even if you mean to respect Asian culture, what you’re doing is clearly based on a bias that Asian people have those eyes".

Another fan commented: "white people trying to weaponise actual asian fishing so they can attack ariana grande is the bane of my existance why don’t you attack like any other asian fisher or do you only care because it’s ariana i don’t even stan her but y’all are daft".

Ariana Grande on The Voice Season 21. Picture: Getty

What is Asian-fishing?

According to urbandictionary.com, Asian-fishing is when someone who is not Asian, tries to look like someone of Asian descent.

This usually occurs when someone takes the sexualized and fetishized aspects of Asian people and uses it as an 'aesthetic' or for their own advantage.

Asian fishing perpetuates stereotypes and completely disregards the oppression Asians have faced.

