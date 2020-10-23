Offset roasts Cardi B over her viral nude photo leak

Migos rapper Offset has trolled his wife Cardi B after the star accidentally leaked her own nude on Instagram.

By Tiana Williams

Cardi B and Offset seem as though they have been on good terms since being back together. The pair have been sharing cute videos of them laughing and making jokes together.

This time, Offset roasted Cardi B for her topless nude link while being on Instagram Live.

The incident happened during Cardi's 28th birthday celebrations, when she accidentally posted a photo of her breast on her Instagram story.

Although Cardi quickly took the post down, many people had screenshotted the photo and shared it all over social media.

While many made fun of Cardi, others sympathised with her body being exposed to the public. However, Cardi's husband Offset has made fun of the ordeal during his Instagram Live.

Offset got on live at 5 AM and was making fun of Cardi B’s accidental nude photo leak 💀 pic.twitter.com/IgMhYjsOcV — STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) October 22, 2020

With over 34,000 viewers watching, Offset started teasing his wife, threatening to show her on the camera, before Cardi shouted."Stop! My breasts is out".

Offset seemingly had jokes for Cardi though."They done seen them t*tties before," he sang in response.

Prior to Offset's jokes, Cardi B had addressed how she accidentally leaked her own nude photo.

The "I Like It" rapper said: ‘I’m taking the f**king picture right? Then I f**king pressed and I’m seeing that it’s loading and I’m like, “Oh my god, Oh my god Offset, Oh my god, the picture’s loading”.

She continued: ‘So I turn off my f**king phone so it won’t load. And I’m like “Yo check if the picture posted” and he’s like “Yo you posted a picture of the f**king t*t!”‘I’m trying to turn the f**king phone on, by the time I turned the phone on and f**king deleted the s**t everybody and their mum saw my salami nipple f**king t***ties, my big salami nipple t***ies was all over the internet.’

Cardi B & Offset only worried about the love! 👏🏽❤️💯 pic.twitter.com/DpRrNESPgZ — Power 106 (@Power106LA) October 22, 2020

Despite Cardi B filing for divorce last month, the pair have made it evident that they're giving their relationship another try.

The couple reunited during the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s 28th birthday celebration in Las Vegas earlier this month, where Offset gifted her a Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV.