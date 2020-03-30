Offset responds to Cardi B cheating rumours after fan posts video of rapper "hiding his phone"

Migos rapper Offset has addressed rumours speculating that he is cheating on his wife, Cardi B.

Cardi B's husband Offset, has responded to cheating allegations on social media. The accusations came after fans believe they caught Offset trying to hide his phone from Cardi.

On Saturday (Mar 28) a video showing the Migos rapper sitting in his room playing a video game on live stream, went viral after a moment was highlighted by fans.

In the clip, Offset hears Cardi entering the room and tries to quickly put his phone in his pocket. After being unsuccessful, the 28-year-old rapper slides the phone to his side.

Offset then retrieves his phone after Cardi leaves the room.

The video was reposted on social media and began sparking cheating allegations.

One fan wrote "look at offset out here hiding his phone from cardi LMFAOOOOOO" with a video of Offset "hiding his phone".

However, the "Alive" rapper took to Instagram Live to address the speculation.

Offset began "I know y'all making something out of nothing out of that stream when I was playing the game and my girl came in the room and I grabbed the phone".

"Whatever the hell y'all say, I put the phone up," he added.

The rapper continued "Come on with the...we got so much negativity energy out here in the air, sickness."

"Don't bring none of that negativity to my family. We chilling, man. We ain't in y'all way. Everything positive."

Offset finished off with debunking the rumours saying "We got investments and big moves coming."

"Y'all just making something out of nothing. That ain't 'bout nothing. I don't be doing no negative nothing."

Back in 2018, Offset's infidelity led to him and Cardi's public break up. After some time and some work, the pair eventually got back together.

