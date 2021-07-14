Cardi B fans convinced she's having twins after pregnant star teases secret reveal

Fans suspect Cardi B will announce that she and Offset are having twin babies following her teasing some big news.

Cardi B has left fans excited after she teased that she has an upcoming major reveal that she is excited to share.

On Wednesday (Jul 14) the ‘Up’ rapstress took to her Instagram stories to let fans know she has something big coming, which she will announce on Thursday – the following day.

Taking to the social media platform, Cardi, 28 told her 100 million followers that she is scared to announce the news, as she’s so excited.

“So, I got a secret to tell you tomorrow guys. I’m scared! I’m scared, but I’m excited. I’m excited, but I’m like scared. I’m always scared” Cardi said in the clip.

She continued: “But I’m really excited. I’m scared because I’m excited. I probably cannot wait cos I feel like [inaudible] but no, seriously…You’re gonna love it. I mean, I’m scared”.

American blog TheShadeRoom quickly caught onto Cardi’s tease to her announcement and reshared it on social media.

Fans immediately took to the comments to guess what Cardi will reveal. Many fans think the star will reveal that she and her husband Offset are execting twins.

One fan wrote: ‘its either twins or a boy i feel ittttt’ while another added ‘She having twins’.

Other Instagram users flooded the comment section of the post with speculation around the announcement being that she’s expecting twins.

Fans suspect that the star might be having twins. Picture: Getty

Some fans also thought the star is teasing a new music. One fan wrote: ‘AND IT BETTA BE THAT MF ALBUM’ while another added ‘Probably a really cool feature (record/new music)’.

The 28-year-old rapstress announced that she and Migos rapper Offset were expecting their second child during her 2021 BET Awards performance last month.

The star donned a black jumpsuit with mesh around the belly, showing off her baby bump, while she was dazzled in jewels.

Cardi B has teased fans with a secret announcement. Picture: Getty

Cardi confirmed her pregnancy on June 28, when she shared a photo from her pregnancy photoshoot. She simply captioned the photo “#2!”, followed by a heart emoji and tagging Offset.

However, Cardi has been teasing new music for a while now. So both fan theories are not far fetched.

What do you think Cardi B will announce? Let us know @capitalxtra