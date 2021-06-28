Cardi B confirms second pregnancy with husband Offset at BET Awards 2021

Cardi B has announced that she is expecting her second Child with husband, Offset.

Cardi B and Offset have let fans know that they are expecting a second child.

The 'WAP' rapper announced the news during her performance with her husbands rap group Migos at the BET awards 2021.

How did Cardi B announce her pregnancy?

Cardi let fans know she was expecting with her outfit at the BET awards 2021, wearing a rhinestoned black catsuit, with a sheer panel that showed off her baby bump.

In 2018 the rapper announced that she was expecting her daughter, Kulture, in a similar way - wearing a white dress that hugged her bump for her SNL performance.

Cardi B also revealed her last pregnancy during a performance. Picture: Getty

Cardi then went to Instagram to confirm the big news with a picture of herself holding her bump, captioning the beautiful maternity shot "#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn".

Stars and fans flooded the comments with congratulations, with some claiming they had already guessed the rapper was expecting.

The stars husband also posted an announcement, with a picture of the parents captioned "#2 @iamcardib".

When is Cardi B's baby due?

Whilst the star is yet to reveal when her baby is due, fans believe she may be far along in her pregnancy, as speculation has been building for months.

Rumours surrounding the star being pregnant started following her Grammy's performance in March of this year. The performance, alongside rapper Megan Thee Stallion, had the star trending on twitter.

Cardi then took to Twitter to apologise for not being active on Twitter, saying: "Soon you will see why my body feels destroyed".

She then continued to fuel rumours, responding: "I feel kinda sick" to a fan who asked her if she was okay.

Sorry guys I haven’t t been active today . Last night was a crazy experience and I got no one to blame but myself 😒. Soon you will see why my body feels destroyed 😩😂 UP is doing soo good and I’m excited for yall to see my performance.Tune in 😘 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 14, 2021

The pair got married in secret in 2017 and share daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus who will turn three in July 2021.