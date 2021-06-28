Cardi B confirms second pregnancy with husband Offset at BET Awards 2021

28 June 2021, 12:05

Cardi B has announced that she is expecting her second Child with husband, Offset.

Cardi B and Offset have let fans know that they are expecting a second child.

The complete history of Cardi B & Offset's relationship

The 'WAP' rapper announced the news during her performance with her husbands rap group Migos at the BET awards 2021.

How did Cardi B announce her pregnancy?

Cardi let fans know she was expecting with her outfit at the BET awards 2021, wearing a rhinestoned black catsuit, with a sheer panel that showed off her baby bump.

In 2018 the rapper announced that she was expecting her daughter, Kulture, in a similar way - wearing a white dress that hugged her bump for her SNL performance.

Cardi B also revealed her last pregnancy during a performance
Cardi B also revealed her last pregnancy during a performance. Picture: Getty

Cardi then went to Instagram to confirm the big news with a picture of herself holding her bump, captioning the beautiful maternity shot "#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn".

Stars and fans flooded the comments with congratulations, with some claiming they had already guessed the rapper was expecting.

The stars husband also posted an announcement, with a picture of the parents captioned "#2 @iamcardib".

When is Cardi B's baby due?

Whilst the star is yet to reveal when her baby is due, fans believe she may be far along in her pregnancy, as speculation has been building for months.

Rumours surrounding the star being pregnant started following her Grammy's performance in March of this year. The performance, alongside rapper Megan Thee Stallion, had the star trending on twitter.

Cardi then took to Twitter to apologise for not being active on Twitter, saying: "Soon you will see why my body feels destroyed".

She then continued to fuel rumours, responding: "I feel kinda sick" to a fan who asked her if she was okay.

The pair got married in secret in 2017 and share daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus who will turn three in July 2021.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Cardi B News

DJ Khaled feat. Cardi B 'Big Paper' lyrics meaning explained

DJ Khaled feat. Cardi B 'Big Paper' lyrics meaning explained

Cardi B X Reebok apparel collection: Release date, where to buy & more

Cardi B X Reebok apparel collection: Release date, where to buy & more
Cardi B and Jerry Seinfeld: Viral hug joke explained

Cardi B and Jerry Seinfeld: Viral hug joke explained

Cardi B's empowering lyrics: From 'Bodak Yellow' to 'Up' & more

Cardi B's most empowering lyrics: From 'Bodak Yellow' to 'Up' & more
Cardi B announces plans to launch haircare line.

Cardi B announces plans to launch haircare line

More News

Jazmine Sullivan feat. Ari Lennox 'On It' lyrics meaning revealed

Jazmine Sullivan feat. Ari Lennox 'On It' lyrics meaning revealed
Travis Scott has honoured Pop Smoke in new Dior collection

Travis Scott Pop Smoke Dior T-shirt: price, where to buy & more
How long will Derek Chauvin be sentenced? How many years will he be in jail?

How long will Derek Chauvin be sentenced? How many years will he spend in jail?
Lil Nas X stole the show at the BET awards

Lil Nas X 2021 BET Awards performance: Outfit, song, controversy & more
Lil Kim reveals she wants a ‘Verzuz’ battle with Nicki Minaj

Lil' Kim reveals she wants a ‘Verzuz’ battle with Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj