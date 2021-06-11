Migos feat. Drake 'Having Our Way' lyrics meaning explained
11 June 2021, 12:16
What are the lyrics to Migos and Drake's collaboration 'Having Our Way'? What do they mean?
The highly anticipated Culture III collaboration from Drake and Migos has landed.
We've taken a deeper look at the lyrics from 'Having Our Way".
"I'm havin' my way, 'Set out here havin' his way, Qua' out here havin' his way, and like the third Migo, I take" - Drake
Drake is saying that he is having his own way, and refers to Migos member "Takeoff" saying "I take"
"Okay, great, I'm in the backroom of Wally's, I spent thirty thousand on somebody's grapes" - Drake
Drake is referring to a private booking he has at upscale Beverly Hills restaurant 'Wally's'. He is also showing his wealth by saying he spent $30,000 on wine
"Please don't reach out to me, Think watchin' too much of Stephen done got to me" - Drake
Here Drake is refereeing to his relationship with Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry. Drake even has a tattoo in honour of the player.
She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley (Skrrt) - Quavo
Here Quavo is referring to the Bentley he allegedly had repossessed from his ex girlfriend Saweetie
Blue or the red Bugatti, this the Matrix - Offset
Offset compares choosing which car to drive to choosing the red or blue pill in the famous movie The Matrix.
Check out the full lyrics to Migos ft. Drake - 'Having Our Way' below
[Chorus: Drake]
Load up the Drac'
F*ck it, I'm makin' 'em pay
It's however n**gas wan' take it (Ayy)
I'm havin' my way, 'Set out here havin' his way
Qua' out here havin' his way, and like the third Migo, I take
(B*tch, what?)
Load up the Drac'
What else are they gonna play?
This however n**gas wan' take it (Ayy)
I'm havin' my way, 'Set out here havin' his way
Qua' out here havin' his way, and like the third Migo, I take
(What? Ayy, yeah)
[Verse 1: Drake]
Now that I'm pickin' it through
I just ain't fell in love 'cause I'm way too awake
And she tried f*ckin' a rapper to break up my heart
But my heart doesn't break
Soon as I link with thеse n**gas, they feelings are writtеn all over they face (What?)
Okay, great, I'm in the backroom of Wally's, I spent thirty thousand on somebody's grapes
We done did so many pull ups on niggas, no wonder we gettin' in shape
Too busy backin' my words up with actions to ever go front in your face (What? Ayy)
Sh*t done changed, billionaires talk to me different when they see my paystub from Lucian Grainge
Told myself that I would get through this verse, and I'm not gonna mention the plane
But look at the plane
The f*ck are we sayin'? (Yeah, what?) F*ck are we sayin'?
Big '81, but I don't own a Harley
I ride in Mercedes with Shane (Ayy)
It's me and Lil' Harley, we wreckin' this shit
Then we 'bout to go link with the gang (Ayy)
And unlike that clock on the wall at your mama house
I do not have time to hang
Please don't reach out to me
Think watchin' too much of Stephen done got to me
Verses too eas', I'm servin' up by the threes
I'm playin' pool in the pool which connects to the beach
I've been too solid to ever have stripes on my sneak's, you get what I mean?
Back in the day, my dawgs was puttin' eight balls in the pockets of all of the fiends, and- (What? What?)
That was back in the day
Now we involved in legitimate business
Baby, we came a long way
Sometimes I hop on the road by myself, and I listen to shit that you say
All of y'all havin' more followers than dollars
And that's why I cannot relate (Ayy, no, what?)
[Chorus: Drake & Quavo]
Load up the Drac'
What else are they gonna play?
It's however n**gas wan' take it (Ayy)
I'm havin' my way, 'Set out here havin' his way
Qua' out here havin' his way, and like the third Migo, I take
(Ooh, what? Ayy)
[Verse 2: Quavo]
Load up the Drac' (Drac')
Makin' them f*ck n**gas pay (Yeah)
Straight out the trap to the play (We gone)
Who said they ain't havin' they way? (Who?)
Might have a lil' more on they plate (Eat it up)
We havin' our way in three ways (Woo)
OVO scope on the Drac' (Ugh)
We havin' our way (Havin' that shit)
Havin' my way in the city, get pulled out your britches, you talkin' to trippin'
Go put all my cliques on, walkin', ain't slippin' (Walk)
Havin' my way, now this shit like a business
Load up the bases, now I feel like Cal Ripken (Ayy)
She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley (Skrrt)
(Skrrt-skrrt, get out, ooh)
[Verse 3: Offset]
(Offset) F*ck how you take it, we straight from the vacant (Hey)
I caught me some cases, then beat it, then raced it (Hey)
Seen they was hatin', no communication
No invitation, cut off circulation (No)
Blue or the red Bugatti, this the Matrix
Crosses all on my body, watch for Satan (Chromes)
I'm havin', gallery lavish
No talkin', we smashin' (Smash)
This one a classic, ain't none of this average (Classic)
Sniper, I'm snipin' the b*tch, I'm assassin (Snipe)
I piped her, then piped the b*tch up for some action (Hey)
Don't even be braggin', these lil' n**gas maggots (Maggots)
I don't even flex, that shit be on accident
Fell in my lap, hit your bitch on a accident
I shoot my shot, it's on point, that shit accurate (Bah, ugh)
[Chorus: Drake & Takeoff]
Load up the Drac' (Chk-chk)
What else are they gon' play (Fuck it)
It's however n**gas wanna take it, ayy (It's up)
I'm havin' my way (Havin' it), 'Set out here havin' his way ('Set)
Qua' out here havin' his way (Qua'), and like the third Migo, I take
(What? Ayy, yeah)
[Verse 4: Takeoff]
(Takeoff)
I'm shovin' that sh*t in they face
Then I go put that boy right in his place
They know that I'm havin' my way (Why?)
I was seventeen on a song with Drake
They like it, these bitches notice when we droppin' (Get out)
'Cause n**gas get moved out they space (Move)
Two and a half, was going on three
But f*ck it 'cause it's worth the wait (F*ck it)
Not to be ignorant, but I want everything that's on the menu but what's on your plate (Give me that)
I talk to God, He give me the faith (God)
I hit the boy if I need me a Drac' (Brr)
I got a Richie that sit on my left (Yeah)
But somehow, I always be pullin' up late (How?)
Ain't been on Earth (No) ever since I copped that rocket chain and took a trip outer space (Go)
Ever since birth, my mama told me (Mama) that they gon' act cool, but they really hate (Hate)
I know my worth (Worth), so you ain't gettin' no verse if you talkin' 'bout a lil' 'K (Nah)
Make 'em say church (Amen)
When they see clarity diamonds and stones in my Jesus face
Ain't gotta run 'cause this not a race (Huh-huh-huh, go)
[Chorus: Drake & Takeoff]
Load up the Drac' (Chk-chk)
What else are they gon' play (F*ck it)
It's however n**gas wanna take it, ayy (It's up)
I'm havin' my way (Havin' it), 'Set out here havin' his way ('Set)
Qua' out here havin' his way (Qua'), and like the third Migo, I take (Takeoff)