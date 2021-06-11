Migos feat. Drake 'Having Our Way' lyrics meaning explained

Check out the full lyrics to Migos ft. Drake - 'Having Our Way' below

[Chorus: Drake]

Load up the Drac'

F*ck it, I'm makin' 'em pay

It's however n**gas wan' take it (Ayy)

I'm havin' my way, 'Set out here havin' his way

Qua' out here havin' his way, and like the third Migo, I take

(B*tch, what?)

Load up the Drac'

What else are they gonna play?

This however n**gas wan' take it (Ayy)

I'm havin' my way, 'Set out here havin' his way

Qua' out here havin' his way, and like the third Migo, I take

(What? Ayy, yeah)

[Verse 1: Drake]

Now that I'm pickin' it through

I just ain't fell in love 'cause I'm way too awake

And she tried f*ckin' a rapper to break up my heart

But my heart doesn't break

Soon as I link with thеse n**gas, they feelings are writtеn all over they face (What?)

Okay, great, I'm in the backroom of Wally's, I spent thirty thousand on somebody's grapes

We done did so many pull ups on niggas, no wonder we gettin' in shape

Too busy backin' my words up with actions to ever go front in your face (What? Ayy)

Sh*t done changed, billionaires talk to me different when they see my paystub from Lucian Grainge

Told myself that I would get through this verse, and I'm not gonna mention the plane

But look at the plane

The f*ck are we sayin'? (Yeah, what?) F*ck are we sayin'?

Big '81, but I don't own a Harley

I ride in Mercedes with Shane (Ayy)

It's me and Lil' Harley, we wreckin' this shit

Then we 'bout to go link with the gang (Ayy)

And unlike that clock on the wall at your mama house

I do not have time to hang

Please don't reach out to me

Think watchin' too much of Stephen done got to me

Verses too eas', I'm servin' up by the threes

I'm playin' pool in the pool which connects to the beach

I've been too solid to ever have stripes on my sneak's, you get what I mean?

Back in the day, my dawgs was puttin' eight balls in the pockets of all of the fiends, and- (What? What?)

That was back in the day

Now we involved in legitimate business

Baby, we came a long way

Sometimes I hop on the road by myself, and I listen to shit that you say

All of y'all havin' more followers than dollars

And that's why I cannot relate (Ayy, no, what?)

[Chorus: Drake & Quavo]

Load up the Drac'

What else are they gonna play?

It's however n**gas wan' take it (Ayy)

I'm havin' my way, 'Set out here havin' his way

Qua' out here havin' his way, and like the third Migo, I take

(Ooh, what? Ayy)

[Verse 2: Quavo]

Load up the Drac' (Drac')

Makin' them f*ck n**gas pay (Yeah)

Straight out the trap to the play (We gone)

Who said they ain't havin' they way? (Who?)

Might have a lil' more on they plate (Eat it up)

We havin' our way in three ways (Woo)

OVO scope on the Drac' (Ugh)

We havin' our way (Havin' that shit)

Havin' my way in the city, get pulled out your britches, you talkin' to trippin'

Go put all my cliques on, walkin', ain't slippin' (Walk)

Havin' my way, now this shit like a business

Load up the bases, now I feel like Cal Ripken (Ayy)

She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley (Skrrt)

(Skrrt-skrrt, get out, ooh)

[Verse 3: Offset]

(Offset) F*ck how you take it, we straight from the vacant (Hey)

I caught me some cases, then beat it, then raced it (Hey)

Seen they was hatin', no communication

No invitation, cut off circulation (No)

Blue or the red Bugatti, this the Matrix

Crosses all on my body, watch for Satan (Chromes)

I'm havin', gallery lavish

No talkin', we smashin' (Smash)

This one a classic, ain't none of this average (Classic)

Sniper, I'm snipin' the b*tch, I'm assassin (Snipe)

I piped her, then piped the b*tch up for some action (Hey)

Don't even be braggin', these lil' n**gas maggots (Maggots)

I don't even flex, that shit be on accident

Fell in my lap, hit your bitch on a accident

I shoot my shot, it's on point, that shit accurate (Bah, ugh)

[Chorus: Drake & Takeoff]

Load up the Drac' (Chk-chk)

What else are they gon' play (Fuck it)

It's however n**gas wanna take it, ayy (It's up)

I'm havin' my way (Havin' it), 'Set out here havin' his way ('Set)

Qua' out here havin' his way (Qua'), and like the third Migo, I take

(What? Ayy, yeah)

[Verse 4: Takeoff]

(Takeoff)

I'm shovin' that sh*t in they face

Then I go put that boy right in his place

They know that I'm havin' my way (Why?)

I was seventeen on a song with Drake

They like it, these bitches notice when we droppin' (Get out)

'Cause n**gas get moved out they space (Move)

Two and a half, was going on three

But f*ck it 'cause it's worth the wait (F*ck it)

Not to be ignorant, but I want everything that's on the menu but what's on your plate (Give me that)

I talk to God, He give me the faith (God)

I hit the boy if I need me a Drac' (Brr)

I got a Richie that sit on my left (Yeah)

But somehow, I always be pullin' up late (How?)

Ain't been on Earth (No) ever since I copped that rocket chain and took a trip outer space (Go)

Ever since birth, my mama told me (Mama) that they gon' act cool, but they really hate (Hate)

I know my worth (Worth), so you ain't gettin' no verse if you talkin' 'bout a lil' 'K (Nah)

Make 'em say church (Amen)

When they see clarity diamonds and stones in my Jesus face

Ain't gotta run 'cause this not a race (Huh-huh-huh, go)

[Chorus: Drake & Takeoff]

Load up the Drac' (Chk-chk)

What else are they gon' play (F*ck it)

It's however n**gas wanna take it, ayy (It's up)

I'm havin' my way (Havin' it), 'Set out here havin' his way ('Set)

Qua' out here havin' his way (Qua'), and like the third Migo, I take (Takeoff)