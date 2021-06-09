Drake & Live Nation's 'History' music venue in Toronto: Everything we know so far

The Toronto rapper and his new music venue. Picture: Getty / Instagram: @champagnepapi

Drake and Live Nation are due to open new live music venue 'History' in the stars hometown of Toronto.

Drake has never been shy about his love for his home town, and so it's not surprising that the star has chosen to open a live music venue in the Canadian city.

Here's everything we know so far.

Where will the venue be? Drakes latest venture will be situated in the Canadian city of Toronto.It will sit in the east-end Beaches neighbourhood, specifically located at 1663 Queen Street East. The site is said to be "in the heart of the Beaches neighbourhood", with the site said to be replacing an off-track betting facility and movie theatre. The application letter petitioned that “The live performance theatre will provide additional cultural space within the neighbourhood, and will provide additional active uses along this stretch of Queen Street”. The Toronto rapper. Picture: Getty When will it open? The project has been in the works for over three years, with the venue currently being in the design stage with sound-proofing being developed. However, fans should be able to see the spot soon as History plans to open on Oct. 22, 2021, with a concert by the rock band All Time Low. How big will 'History' be? The venue will host a capacity of 2,500, according to the announcement. It aims to “offer artists a versatile and intimate destination to perform and connect with fans in Toronto”. Drakes own experience shaped this choice, as the rapper told in a statement: “Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History, I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans.”. How many shows will be hosted annually? The venue plans to host 200 concerts and events annually The venue plans to be flexible and has a convertible general admission area and reserved seating configurations that can host various types of events – including concerts, live shows, galas and community events.

Live Nation executives Michael Rapino and Riley O’Connor thanked Drake for helping make the new venue become a reality, said they saw 'History' as a good opportunity.

“History will provide guests with unrivalled up-close experiences with their favourite artists in Toronto,” said O’Connor. “…We take pride in and expect History to become an important part of the community.” he concluded.