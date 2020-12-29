Migos new album Culture III: release date, songs, features & more

Is Migos Culture 3 out?

In a recent interview, Quavo spoke to Kevin Durant about the upcoming Migos album on ETC's podcast.

The rapper said "This year, you know, we had to push back a lot 'cause of COVID," said Quavo.

"Right now we just waiting on Culture III. We done with the album, we just waiting on 2021, so everything can crank up. We don't wanna drop it right now."

Quavo added "We want the commotion, we want to move, we want to be outside. We want to drop it and go on tour."

Quavo revealed that he wants Culture III's release to have the full impact.

"We want to have an album listening and have people in the thang and really hearing the album, like, I can't drop no album and let the internet judge my album," the rapper added.

"It just don't make sense. I just want to be with the people. I want to touch the people and that's what we gon' do at the top of the year."

Since 2017, the rap trio has dropped their Culture and Culture II albums in late January.

Many fans believe the project may be released late January 2021.

Offset, Quavo and Takeoff are set to be releasing their new album in 2021. Picture: Getty

Earlier this year in April, Quavo revealed the group may be releasing a mixtape, then the album.

“Quarantine Mixtape?? Jus To Keep Y’all Straight," wrote Quavo, on Instagram.

He continued “Then Culture III. When All This Is Over! Y’all F*ck Wit That? Cuz We Ready To Drop. ASAP. Original Migo Mixtape!!! Day 1 Sh*t."

However, Migos has not yet dropped a mixtape and seems to be focussing on the release of their album.