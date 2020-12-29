Migos new album Culture III: release date, songs, features & more
29 December 2020, 16:11 | Updated: 29 December 2020, 16:13
The upcoming album was originally set to be released in 2020.
Migos were expected to be releasing an album some time in 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the group had to push back the project.
The rap trio's fans are highlight anticipating the album's release, since their album series last release was in back in 2018.
Culture II is Migos third studio album, but the second of their 'Culture' series. The project featured hit tracks such as "Walk It Like I Talk It" and "Motorsport".
However, Migos member Quavo has offered an update on the album during a chat on ETCs podcast.
Find out more about Culture III below.
Is Migos Culture 3 out?
In a recent interview, Quavo spoke to Kevin Durant about the upcoming Migos album on ETC's podcast.
The rapper said "This year, you know, we had to push back a lot 'cause of COVID," said Quavo.
"Right now we just waiting on Culture III. We done with the album, we just waiting on 2021, so everything can crank up. We don't wanna drop it right now."
Quavo added "We want the commotion, we want to move, we want to be outside. We want to drop it and go on tour."
Quavo revealed that he wants Culture III's release to have the full impact.
"We want to have an album listening and have people in the thang and really hearing the album, like, I can't drop no album and let the internet judge my album," the rapper added.
"It just don't make sense. I just want to be with the people. I want to touch the people and that's what we gon' do at the top of the year."
Since 2017, the rap trio has dropped their Culture and Culture II albums in late January.
Many fans believe the project may be released late January 2021.
Earlier this year in April, Quavo revealed the group may be releasing a mixtape, then the album.
“Quarantine Mixtape?? Jus To Keep Y’all Straight," wrote Quavo, on Instagram.
He continued “Then Culture III. When All This Is Over! Y’all F*ck Wit That? Cuz We Ready To Drop. ASAP. Original Migo Mixtape!!! Day 1 Sh*t."
However, Migos has not yet dropped a mixtape and seems to be focussing on the release of their album.
Is Migos new album called Culture III?
While many fans assumed Migos will continue with their Culture series, the group claimed they were planning on changing the name completely.
During an Young Money Radio interview with Lil Wayne, Migos opened up about their upcoming album.
“We ain’t dropped in about two years,” said Offset.
“We’re just warming up,” Quavo added, while confirming that “Need It” with NBA YoungBoy, will be on the album.
“We gon’ change the name. We gon’ push Culture III, the title, back. We changing the name this time.”
There has been no clarification on the album title as of yet.
What is the tracklist to Migos new album?
1. Racks 2 Skinny
2. Need It (Ft YoungBoy Never Broke Again)
3. New Time*
4. Speaking Of The Devil
5. Birkin
6. No Cap (Ft Travis Scott)
7. Give No Fxck (Ft Travis Scott and Young Thug)
8. Want The Time
Which artists feature on Migos new album?
According to Genius tracklist, Travis Scott makes two appearances on the album, on track "Speaking of the Devil" and "Give No Fxck".
Young Thug also features on the Migos track titled "Give No Fxck".