The Global Awards 2021 winners list: Cardi B wins Best Hip Hop or R&B

The Global Awards 2021. Picture: Global

Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Little Mix and more acts all scooped up awards.

The winners of The Global Awards 2021 were revealed today (Monday 3rd May 2021), with Cardi B picking up the award for Best Hip Hop or R&B.

Now in its fourth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations; Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold, to honour the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment.

With the glittering awards ceremony unable to take place this year, Global today revealed the 2021 winners on air, online and on Global Player to fans.

Following the phenomenal success of ‘Future Nostalgia’, Dua Lipa was the big winner at The Global Awards 2021. The star was named Best Female, Best British Artist and her huge hit ‘Don’t Start Now’ was the Most Played Song across Global’s radio stations in 2020.

Little Mix were honoured with the Best Group prize - an accolade they won at the inaugural Global Awards in 2018 and again in 2019. Their win sees them join Dua Lipa as the most celebrated artists in Global Awards history, with both acts receiving six trophies over four years.

Upon learning of her triple Global Award win, Dua Lipa said: “I want to say thank you so much to my fans, I want to say thank you to my team, I want to say thank you to Ashley and everyone at Global. This is so exciting. Obviously I would have loved to have come and party with you guys, but we’ll have to do that again next year. Thank you, thank you so much! Now to jazz up my living room with these!”

Cardi B picked up the award for Best Hip Hop or R&B. Picture: Atlantic

Check out the full list of winners of The Global Awards 2021 below:

BEST FEMALE - Dua Lipa

- Dua Lipa BEST MALE - Harry Styles

- Harry Styles BEST GROUP - Little Mix

- Little Mix BEST BRITISH ACT - Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST - The Kanneh-Masons

- The Kanneh-Masons BEST HIP HOP OR R&B - Cardi B

- Cardi B BEST INDIE ACT - Nothing But Thieves

- Nothing But Thieves RISING STAR - Joel Corry

Joel Corry BEST PODCAST - ‘Hunting Ghislaine’

- ‘Hunting Ghislaine’ MOST PLAYED SONG (recognising the Most Played Song on Global’s radio stations in 2020) - Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’

