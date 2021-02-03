Offset gets flirty with Cardi B over her NSFW nude video on Instagram

3 February 2021, 17:46

Offset gets flirty with Cardi B over her NSFW nude video on Instagram
Offset gets flirty with Cardi B over her NSFW nude video on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The rapstress stripped down to nothing but body stickers in her racy Instagram video.

Cardi B has been gearing up for the release of her new single 'Up', which is set to be released this Friday.

Cardi B announcement revealed as new single 'Up'

Since her single announcement, the star has shared the artwork with her fans – where she is photographed in a crystal ball swing, with glittery jewels all over her body.

While many fans praised the star for delivering a stunning aesthetic for the single, others could not help but notice Cardi B totally stripped down for the photoshoot - including her husband, Offset.

On Tuesday (Feb 2) Cardi shared a video of herself in nothing but stickers covering the most intimate parts of her body.

The "WAP" rapstress captioned the video "This outfit was all sticker on.UP OUT FRIDAY !! You ready ?"

While many fans rushed to the comment section to compliment Cardi B and her stunning figure, but Cardi's husband Offset let it be known that he was the most impressed.

"DAMMNNNN LIL MAMA," the Migos rapper wrote under her photo, along with heart-eye and water splashing emojis.

Offset flirts with wife Cardi B on her nude Instagram post
Offset flirts with wife Cardi B on her nude Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Other than the lovestruck emoji's and compliments in Cardi's comment section, fans were excited for her new single 'Up'.

One fan wrote "Thats Fire !! 🆙 FRIDAY 🤪🔥" while another wrote "The queen of hip hop".

Are you looking forward to Cardi's new music? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

