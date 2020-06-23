Cardi B's new album: release date, tracklist, songs, features & everything you need to know

Since Cardi B exploded onto the Hip-Hop scene with 'Bodak Yellow' in June 2017, the hilarious rapstress has quickly grown into a household name and a global superstar.

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, married Migos rapper Offset during that very same breakout year and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kulture, in July 2018.

Her debut album 'Invasion Of Privacy' flew to the top of the charts after it dropped in April '18 and boasted hit singles including 'I Like It', 'Be Careful', 'Bartier Cardi' and 'Drip', and features from Migos, 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, Kehlani and more.

It's been over two years since that jam-packed debut dropped, and fans can't wait to hear what's coming up on her sophomore album. Here's what we know so far.

What is Cardi B's new album called?

So far, a title for Cardi B's new album hasn't been announced.

The rapper's debut album is called 'Invasion Of Privacy', and her previous mixtapes are titled 'Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 1,' 'Underestimated: The Album' and 'Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 2.'

When is Cardi B's new album dropping?

In June 2020, Cardi confirmed on Twitter that her second album is on the way. "The music coming sweety," she told a hater who dissed her on the site, before replying to a fan, "It's coming. Its going to hit too!!!"

In April 2020, Cardi B announced that the follow-up to 'Invasion Of Privacy' will be dropping at some point in 2020. Marking the anniversary of her debut album - her "first baby" - Cardi revealed that her second studio album is on the way.

"Happy Birthday Miss INVASION OF PRIVACY. My first baby," she wrote on social media. "Im workin on her sister so I can birth her this year."

In February 2020, Cardi told Baller Alert that she hasn't put an exact date on the album yet and won't do so until she's ready. "I can never put a date on it because, like, when you feel like you’ve got those songs, that’s when it’s gonna come out," Cardi said. "I cannot put a date on my ears, you know what I’m saying?"

Two years prior, in April 2018, Cardi announced her first album on stage after winning the award for Best New Artist at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. After thanking her team, fans and husband Offset, she confirmed: "My album will be coming in April. Yessir, April."

What songs are on Cardi B's new album?

At present, no official tracklist for Cardi B's new album has been confirmed. In March 2020, Cardi previewed an unreleased song, titled 'Respect', in an Atlanta club. After the DJ played a short snippet, Cardi gave him the green light to play the full track for the lucky crowd. In February 2020, the rapper told Baller Alert that she's making progress with the record, but it needs "a couple more club hits". "I have my cool, calm, and [collected] songs, just missing a couple more club hits,” Cardi said. "But we’re getting there". Since dropping her first album, Cardi has released a stream of successful solo hits including 'Money' and 'Press'. She's also featured on a number of huge collaborations since her last album dropped, including 'South Of The Border' with Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello, 'Please Me' with Bruno Mars and 'Backin' It Up' with Pardison Fontaine. Could any of these be making an appearance on her new album? Or perhaps some brand new collaborations with the likes of Ed and co? 'Invasion Of Privacy' featured 13 songs including her hit singles 'Bodak Yellow', 'Bartier Cardi (ft. 21 Savage)', 'Drip (ft. Migos)', 'Be Careful' and 'I Like It (ft. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)'. The other songs include: 'Get Up 10', 'Bickenhead', 'Best Life (ft. Chance The Rapper)', 'Ring (ft. Kehlani)', 'Money Bag', 'She Bad', 'Thru Your Phone' and 'I Do (ft SZA)'. Who features on Cardi B's new album?

No features have been announced for Cardi B's new album yet. However, there are some familiar faces that we can expect to make an appearance if her previous hits are anything to go by!

Husband Offset has worked with Cardi on numerous tracks in the past, including 'Clout' and 'Lick' as a solo artist, and 'Drip' and 'Motorsport' as part of Migos. Could he be featuring on Cardi's second album?

21 Savage, SZA, Kehlani, YG, Chance The Rapper, Bad Bunny and J Balvin all featured on 'Invasion Of Privacy', while Pardison Fontaine, City Girls, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Lil Nas X and DJ Khaled all count themselves as collaborators with Miss Cardi.

By the sounds of that roster, this album could be sounding pretty epic.

