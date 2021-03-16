Is Cardi B pregnant? Fans convinced after spotting 'baby bump' at Grammys

Fans believe the rapstress is pregnant after screenshots of her alleged 'baby bump' became trending on Twitter.

Cardi B fans are convinced she's pregnant following her iconic performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Mar 14).

The pair shocked fans with their racy performance to their hit song 'WAP' as they were seen dancing on a giant bed together with a giant stripper show in the background.

Is Cardi B pregnant? Fans convinced after spotting 'baby bump' at Grammys. Picture: Getty

However, their performance at the award show sparked another huge talking point on social media.

While many people complimented the aesthetics, outfits, visuals and choreography, others claimed there was something was different about Cardi B.

Following the performance, fans began speculating as to whether or not Cardi could be pregnant. Some fans suggested that this could be the reason as to why she was "a little stiff" during her performance.

One fan wrote, "Is Cardi b pregnant?! I don’t know... all that performance was really unnecessary! And she was even little too stiff!!"

Fans suspect Cardi B is pregnant after watching her Grammys performance. Picture: Getty

"Also, you can tell she wasn’t even singing and it all just seemed like a hot mess to be honest." Another tweeted, "cardi b gotta be pregnant the way she was dancing bc i can't come up with no other explanations as to why she put on that weak ass performance."

Not only did fans think the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper was pregnant due to her supposed 'lack of energy' during the performance, but they also think they spotted a baby bump.

A user on Twitter wrote "Am I the only one or does @iamcardib looks pregnant just asking," while sharing still image screenshots of the star performing.

Another user chimed in "Cardi b pregnant huh im sitting here like i can see a little pouch miss ma’am."

Is it just me, or is Cardi B... pregnant? 👀 — ✨ 24 KarriT Magic ✨ (@TheNagashaw) March 15, 2021

So are we all in agreement that Cardi b is pregnant? Lol — Benito’s Sad Girl (@cinpaorey) March 15, 2021

Awe shes pregnant? I’m actually genuinely happy for her. Because she going to be gone for nine months Congrats @iamcardib 🧸🎈🎁💕 pic.twitter.com/3UT1PekI0w — crackhead Barb (@OdieBoys) March 15, 2021

Fans also noticed Cardi B tweeted that she felt sick on the night of the Grammys, with many assuming she's experiencing 'morning sickness'.

It's important to note that, at this point, Cardi's pregnancy is still unconfirmed and the rapper is yet to speak out on the claims.

The Grammy Award winner welcomed her daughter Kulture, 2, in July 2018 with husband Offset.