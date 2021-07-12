Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture Richard Mille watch: Price, photos and more

Offset gifted his daughter a Richard Mille watch for her third birthday. Picture: Instagram

Migos star Offset has gifted his daughter Kulture a Richard Mille watch for her third birthday.

Fans are shocked as rapper Offset gifted his daughter a pink Richard Mille watch for her birthday.

The watch was gifted during her princess-themed birthday party.

The Migos rapper was seen on Instagram gifting his three year old daughter a pink, diamond Richard Mille watch.

The extravagant gift has left fans speechless as the luxury timepiece costs $250,000.

Kulture's mother also bought her an expensive gift - having gifted her daughter a cuban chain with Chanel charms, amongst others.

Offset gifted his daughter a watch worth $250,000. Picture: Instagram @cardib

The watch was not the only extravagant thing at Cardi and Offset's daughter's birthday party.

The celebration was hosted in a castle, which the 3 year old arrived at on a horse and carriage, before she proceeded to enter the venue on a horse that was dressed as a unicorn.

The inside of the castle was equally as luxurious, having a full sized ball-pit and bowling ally; as well as a five-tier princess themed cake.

Fans took to Twitter to discuss the fact that the rapper spent a quarter of a million dollars on a watch for his three year old daughter.

One fan said: "Offset bought Kulture a Richard Millie watch... I've never felt so poor in my life".

Another Twitter user disapproved of the gift, saying: "can Kulture even tell the time?".

Offset bought Kulture a Richard Millie watch. She’s 3..... I never felt so poor in my life 🥲😭 — Tink (@TINKaliscious_) July 11, 2021

I hate that offset bought Kulture a Richard Millie instead of just paying for live cartoon characters. Baby was more interested in the box it came in than the damn watch — priceless pisces ✨ (@Cween_) July 12, 2021

can kulture even tell time? like why buy her a watch — Kutthroat Ken💤 (@BossKenJohnson) July 11, 2021

Cardi B and Offset recently announced, during a performance at the BET awards, that they are expecting their second child.