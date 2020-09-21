Who is Cardi B and Offset’s daughter? Name, age, Instagram and more

21 September 2020, 18:21

Cardi B and Offset share a daughter, Kulture.
Cardi B and Offset share a daughter, Kulture. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Cardi B and Offset share an adorable daughter, Kulture. Find out more about the little star here.

Cardi B and Offset are on the road to getting a divorce, but the "Money" artist has made her mind up, outlining that she wants to give Offset joint custody with their daughter, Kulture.

Cardi B explains real reason behind shock Offset divorce

The "WAP" rapstress, 27, initially seeked primary custody for Kulture, however, she has amended the court divorce document, requesting for child support and joint custody.

However, Cardi has vowed that she will do her best by her daughter during this process.

Kulture was born a year after Cardi and Offset got married, and the former couple show their little princess off to the world.

Find out more about Cardi & Offset's daughter Kulture below.

  1. Who is Cardi B and Offset’s daughter?

    Cardi B and Offset’s welcomed their daughter Kulture back in 2018, which was one year after the couple secretly got married abroad.

    Kulture is often showed off by her parents on their social media accounts, where she is either strutting her stuff, giving her best pose or doing something hilairious.

    Cardi B, baby Kulture and Offset perform in New York back in October 2019
    Cardi B, baby Kulture and Offset perform in New York back in October 2019. Picture: Getty

    The toddler and her mother, Cardi and hip-hop's cutest mother and daughter on Instagram, with their matching designer outfits.

    From Chanel to Louis Vuitton, the little star dresses up just like her mummy.

    View this post on Instagram

    Me and my babe 🎀

    A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

  2. What is Cardi B and Offset's daughter's full name?

    Cardi B and Offset's daughters full name is Kulture Kiari Cephus.

    The "I Like It" rapstress announced their first baby’s name on Instagram, where she claimed any other name "woulda been basic.”

    Kulture’s middle name, Kiari, is from her father Offset’s first real name, which isKiari Kendrell Cephus. 

  3. What is the age of Cardi B and Offset's daughter?

    Cardi B’s daughter’s age is 2 years old.

    Kulture was born on 10 July 2018.

  4. What is Cardi B and Offset's daughter's Instagram handle?

    Kulture's new account has already amassed over 600,000 followers, as of Sunday. She follows only her parents, Cardi and Offset.

    Cardi announced she would be creating an Instagram page for Kulture on her own Instagram.

    View this post on Instagram

    Hello everyone 🎀

    A post shared by Kulture (@kulturekiari) on

    "Follow @Kulturekiari new IG...soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up," Cardi wrote on her own Instagram, announcing the account.

    "On my Instagram making sure my mommy don’t post nothing embarrassing on my page. OMG! I just love this song," a caption of a video of Kulture reads on the account.

    Kulture's Instagram handle is: @KultureKiari

    View this post on Instagram

    Ok this much better 😌🎀

    A post shared by Kulture (@kulturekiari) on

