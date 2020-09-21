Who is Cardi B and Offset’s daughter? Name, age, Instagram and more

Cardi B and Offset share a daughter, Kulture. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Cardi B and Offset share an adorable daughter, Kulture. Find out more about the little star here.

Cardi B and Offset are on the road to getting a divorce, but the "Money" artist has made her mind up, outlining that she wants to give Offset joint custody with their daughter, Kulture.

The "WAP" rapstress, 27, initially seeked primary custody for Kulture, however, she has amended the court divorce document, requesting for child support and joint custody.

However, Cardi has vowed that she will do her best by her daughter during this process.

Kulture was born a year after Cardi and Offset got married, and the former couple show their little princess off to the world.

Find out more about Cardi & Offset's daughter Kulture below.