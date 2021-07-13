Cardi B defends buying 3-year-old daughter Kulture a $150,000 necklace

13 July 2021, 11:40

Cardi B has defended buying Kulture a very pricey necklace
Cardi B has defended buying Kulture a very pricey necklace. Picture: PA/@iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi B has responded to backlash she received after gifting her 3-year-old daughter with a necklace worth $150,000.

Cardi B has defended dropping $150,000 (£108,000) on a necklace for her daughter Kulture’s 3rd birthday.

The ‘WAP’ rapper had revealed in an Instagram post that she gifted her daughter with a lavish baby charm bracelet by Elliot Elianette, which holds a whopping price tag.

Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture Richard Mille watch: Price, photos and more

While a lot of fans were in awe of the necklace, Cardi B faced backlash for buying the pricey gift, and she has now responded to some of the tweets.

Replying to a now-deleted tweet, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ star explained exactly why she chooses to spoil her daughter.

Cardi B has defended buying the pricey necklace for her daughter
Cardi B has defended buying the pricey necklace for her daughter. Picture: @iamcardib/Instagram

She said: “When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner? My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated.

"If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids. F**k I look like being fly a** f**k and my kid not."

Cardi also tweeted over the weekend that she will ‘live my childhood dreams thru my kids’, to which a Twitter user asked if she ‘proudly’ meant what she said.

Hitting back, she said: “Yes why not ? Princess parties ,unlimited toys , vacations and Pools my kid loves the pool and I went to the pool like 5 times in my childhood. Different flavor cereal not just Raisin Bran."

Cardi’s husband Offset also gifted Kulture with an extravagant gift; a pink diamond Richard Millie watch worth $250,000.

The couple celebrated their 3-year-old’s birthday with a lavish princess birthday party with family and close friends, showing off a series of snaps on Instagram.

Cardi and Offset are also expecting their second baby together after the songstress announced her pregnancy during a performance at the BET Awards.

