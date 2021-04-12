Cardi B and Jerry Seinfeld: Viral hug joke explained

What did Cardi B say when she hugged Jerry Seinfeld? Here's everything to know about the viral joke.

Cardi B and Jerry Seinfield has one too many iconic moments during Zach Galifianakis‘ interview series Between Two Ferns back in 2018.

One of the moments, which went viral at the time, was when Cardi B made a joke about Jerry Seinfeld denying pop star Kesha a hug – not once, but three times.

On Thursday (Apr 8) Kesha reminded her fans of the moment her hug got rejected by Seinfeld at a charity event they both attended in July 2017, for the David Lynch Foundation.

The "Your Love Is My Drug" star took to TikTok and wrote "Me in 2017 excited to see Jerry Seinfeld and wanted to hug him" over her video.

The video included a clip of the awkward moment, leading Kesha to react and scream in embarrassment.

Cardi B couldn't help but bring up that awkward moment during her guest appearance on the show... See what the rapstress said on the show below.