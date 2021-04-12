Cardi B and Jerry Seinfeld: Viral hug joke explained
12 April 2021, 09:46
What did Cardi B say when she hugged Jerry Seinfeld? Here's everything to know about the viral joke.
Cardi B and Jerry Seinfield has one too many iconic moments during Zach Galifianakis‘ interview series Between Two Ferns back in 2018.
Cardi B's most empowering lyrics: From 'Bodak Yellow' to 'Up' & more
One of the moments, which went viral at the time, was when Cardi B made a joke about Jerry Seinfeld denying pop star Kesha a hug – not once, but three times.
On Thursday (Apr 8) Kesha reminded her fans of the moment her hug got rejected by Seinfeld at a charity event they both attended in July 2017, for the David Lynch Foundation.
The "Your Love Is My Drug" star took to TikTok and wrote "Me in 2017 excited to see Jerry Seinfeld and wanted to hug him" over her video.
The video included a clip of the awkward moment, leading Kesha to react and scream in embarrassment.
Cardi B couldn't help but bring up that awkward moment during her guest appearance on the show... See what the rapstress said on the show below.
What happened between Cardi B and Jerry Seinfeld?
On Thursday (June 14, 2018) Zach Galifianakis called on Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B for a hilarious six-minute interview.
Cardi B bumped into Seinfeld in the middle of the 'Funny or Die' show.
Galifianakis introduced Cardi as his next and "better" guest after roasting Seinfeld.
The host, Galifianakis gives Cardi B a gift for her baby daughter, Kulture, telling the rapstress "You are special, but the most important thing is that you're relevant."
The pair go back and forth with lighthearted conversation and Cardi says she's "special" after receiving a "Rap Fan" onesie for her then-newborn.
Moments later, Cardi B leaves and hugs Seinfeld, prompting the comedian to joke, “That was the opposite of what happened with Kesha.”
Watch the video below.