Cardi B and Jerry Seinfeld: Viral hug joke explained

12 April 2021, 09:46

What did Cardi B say when she hugged Jerry Seinfeld? Here's everything to know about the viral joke.

Cardi B and Jerry Seinfield has one too many iconic moments during Zach Galifianakis‘ interview series Between Two Ferns back in 2018.

Cardi B's most empowering lyrics: From 'Bodak Yellow' to 'Up' & more

One of the moments, which went viral at the time, was when Cardi B made a joke about Jerry Seinfeld denying pop star Kesha a hug – not once, but three times.

On Thursday (Apr 8) Kesha reminded her fans of the moment her hug got rejected by Seinfeld at a charity event they both attended in July 2017, for the David Lynch Foundation.

The "Your Love Is My Drug" star took to TikTok and wrote "Me in 2017 excited to see Jerry Seinfeld and wanted to hug him" over her video.

The video included a clip of the awkward moment, leading Kesha to react and scream in embarrassment.

Cardi B couldn't help but bring up that awkward moment during her guest appearance on the show... See what the rapstress said on the show below.

  1. What happened between Cardi B and Jerry Seinfeld?

    On Thursday (June 14, 2018) Zach Galifianakis called on Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B for a hilarious six-minute interview.

    Cardi B bumped into Seinfeld in the middle of the 'Funny or Die' show.

    Cardi B and Jerry Seinfeld appeared as guests on Zach Galifianakis' talk show 'Between Two Ferns'.
    Cardi B and Jerry Seinfeld appeared as guests on Zach Galifianakis' talk show 'Between Two Ferns'. Picture: Getty

    Galifianakis introduced Cardi as his next and "better" guest after roasting Seinfeld.

    The host, Galifianakis gives Cardi B a gift for her baby daughter, Kulture, telling the rapstress "You are special, but the most important thing is that you're relevant."

    The pair go back and forth with lighthearted conversation and Cardi says she's "special" after receiving a "Rap Fan" onesie for her then-newborn.

    Moments later, Cardi B leaves and hugs Seinfeld, prompting the comedian to joke, “That was the opposite of what happened with Kesha.” 

    Watch the video below.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Cardi B News

Latest Cardi B News

Cardi B's empowering lyrics: From 'Bodak Yellow' to 'Up' & more

Cardi B's most empowering lyrics: From 'Bodak Yellow' to 'Up' & more
Cardi B announces plans to launch haircare line.

Cardi B announces plans to launch haircare line

Cardi B hits back after being drawn into Lil Nas X "Santanism" controversy

Cardi B hits back after being drawn into Lil Nas X "Satanism" controversy
Cardi B and Candace Owens had a public disagreement that has led to warnings of legal action.

Cardi B and Candace Owens threaten to sue each other in heated Twitter row
Is Cardi B pregnant? Fans convinced after spotting 'baby bump' at Grammys

Is Cardi B pregnant? Fans convinced after spotting 'baby bump' at Grammys

More News

Justin Timberlake 'pushed' for Janet Jackson's Super Bowl 'wardrobe malfunction'

Justin Timberlake 'pushed' for Janet Jackson's Super Bowl 'wardrobe malfunction'
Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2021: release date, songs, tracklist & more

Drake

Did Jay-Z and Beyoncé buy DMX's masters?

Did Jay-Z and Beyoncé buy DMX's masters?

Jay Z

Celebrities pay tribute to DMX following his death

DMX death: Celebrities pay tribute to the late rapper with heartfelt posts
Diddy dating history: From Jennifer Lopez to Lori Harvey

Diddy dating history: From Jennifer Lopez to Lori Harvey