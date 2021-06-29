Cardi B responds to claims she wanted to "knock out" Nicki Minaj

Cardi B has clapped back at claims that she said she wanted to "knock out" Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B has responded to claims by Love & Hip Hop star Jessie Woo that she was "spilling tea" on the rap queens.

Cardi clapped back at the claims saying: "The lies!!!".

Love and Hip-Hop star, Jessie, has claimed that she has insider information from Cardi B's team on the rappers relationship with fellow rapper, Nicki Minaj.

Speaking on Instagram Jessie said: "I met someone that was on Cardi's team back in 2017 and they literally told me... 'Putting Cardi out, our goal was to knock Nicki out.'".

Cardi responded to claims that she wanted to "knock Nicki out". Picture: Getty

However, Cardi clapped back - denying the claims.

THE 'WAP' singer said: "The lies !!! I hate that I gotta address sh*t that is so irrelevant.".

"Jessie woo is the same person that I got on my dm askin me advise because she sign to my old record label and she felt like my old manager played her." she continued.

Continuing to address the claims, Cardi said: "If anybody ever told you that about another woman then why would you go and sign with them as well?"

She continued: "No matter how stressful my 3 years of litigation when with my old managers was I know he will never say that since he a Queens nikka"

"and the last thing in our head was another woman when we was just trying to make it which we did. And yes I got the dms!" the rapper concluded.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj previously had an altercation and hit headlines for their fight at New York Fashion Week in 2018.

The pair at a physical fight with Cardi even throwing her shoe at Nicki. Eventually, the pairs security broke it up, Cardi was then seen leaving the event with a large bump on her head.

Following the altercation, Cardi posted to her Instagram, alluding to the fact that the fight started because her mothering abilities were doubted.

Nick has not commented on the rumours.