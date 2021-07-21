Inside Cardi B's Hermès Birkin Bag collection: Prices, photos & more

The rapstress has an astonishing amount of the famous Hermès Birkin Bags. Let's take a look at Cardi's collection...

Cardi B has always been vocal about her love for Hermès Birkin bags. At this point, she has accumulated an extensive collection of the luxury designer bags.

The 28-year-old rapstress is one of the most loyal fans of the quintessential and exclusive bag.

Other celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, J Lo, and Lady Gaga also have a massive collection of bags which are the same design first made for Jane Birkin in 1984.

Let's take a look at Cardi's Birkin Bags...