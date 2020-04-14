Diddy responds to "body shaming" claims after shutting down Lizzo twerking

Didd responds after being called out for shutting down Lizzo twerking. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Lizzo attempted to twerk during Diddy's Instagram Live with his family but got shut down quickly.

Twerking has become one of the go-to activities during quarantine with Tory Lanez Quarantine Radio twerk-fest on Instagram seeing over 300,000 people watching live at the same time.

When Hip Hop legend Diddy went on Instagram Live with his family on Easter Sunday recently, Lizzo popped up and attempted to start twerking, however Diddy shut her down super fast.

Diddy said 'aht aht!!!' not on Easter Sunday!! Lizzo 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/xsQw5v6K8D — The Shade Room (@TheShadeRoomEnt) April 12, 2020

Later on during the IG Live, Draya Michele joined and was also spotted twerking, however Diddy let it slide and now he's explained why.

In a video posted on his Instagram stories, Diddy explained, "There's one thing that I wanna make clear. My queen, my sister, Lizzo, when I stopped the music, it's because it had a lot of curses in there. Not because she was twerking. She's one of the best twerkers in the world OK? So let's keep that clear. It wasn't about twerking. You're allowed to twerk on Easter. There was a lot of cursing on the record and I don't need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand?"

People on Twitter had slammed the rapper, with one writing "Diddy owe Lizzo an apology for body shaming her on live when she was trying to twerk because when Draya was twerking then he was ok with it" whilst another added, "Lizzo started twerking on Diddy’s IG live & Diddy talking bout stop its Easter Sunday but Draya twerks on that same live & there are no issues. Y’all can’t even hide yall disdain for fat women & I hate it."

Diddy went on to ask people to stop looking for the negatives and look for the positives in situations like this.

