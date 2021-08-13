Lizzo feat. Cardi B 'Rumors' lyrics meaning explained

13 August 2021, 10:40

What are the lyrics to Lizzo and Cardi B's song 'Rumors'? What do they mean?

Lizzo and Cardi B have joined forces on their new collaborative track 'Rumors'. The highly-anticipated song dropped on Friday (Aug 13).

The song is Lizzo's first new single in two years and used this song to address rumours which have been spread about her.

Cardi B does the same by dispelling rumours and claims that are untrue and clarifying which ones are.

Here's the lyric meaning breakdown to the song 'Rumors'.

Cardi B joins forces with Lizzo on her new single 'Rumors'
Cardi B joins forces with Lizzo on her new single 'Rumors'. Picture: Warner Music Group/Atlantic Records

"They say I should watch the sh*t I post, oh, goddamn/Say I'm turnin' big girls into ho*s, oh, goddamn" - Lizzo

In this lyric, Lizzo is addressing people claiming she should be more conscious of what she posts on the internet.

She is also saying people claim she is turning big girls into ho*s, criticising her for promoting body positivity and encouraging women to gain agency over their bodies.

"My smoothie cleanse and my diet/No, I ain't f*ck Drake yet (Ha)"

Lizzo references Nicki Minaj’s song Only where Nicki dispels a rumour that she had sex with Lil Wayne and Drake to climb the ladder.

Lizzo means her success is self made also.

"All the rumors are true, yeah/Fake ass, fake boobs, yeah" - Cardi B

In May 2019, Cardi B admitted that she had gone under the knife again – with another breast augmentation and liposuction.

In an 2018 interview with GQ, Cardi B revealed she paid $800 (£564) for her bum implants after seeing her stripper colleagues with bigger bums earning more than her.

"Lizzo, teach me about big girl coochie/Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me" - Cardi B

In this bar, Cardi B references the 'FCC' suing her for her 2020 Single WAP with Megan Thee Stallion.

The song was controversial due to explicit lyrics and sexual nature of the music video.

The pair dropped visuals to their hot track 'Rumors' on Friday, 13 Aug, 2021.
The pair dropped visuals to their hot track 'Rumors' on Friday, 13 Aug, 2021. Picture: Warner Music Group/Atlantic Records

  1. What are the full lyrics to Lizzo & Cardi B's song 'Rumours'?

    [Intro: Lizzo]
    They don't know I do it for the culture, goddamn
    They say I should watch the sh*t I post, oh, goddamn
    Say I'm turnin' big girls into ho*s, oh, goddamn
    They say I get groupies at my shows, oh, goddamn

    [Verse 1: Lizzo]
    All the rumors are true, yeah
    What ya heard, that's true, yeah
    I f**k him and you, yeah
    If you believe I do that
    Had to cut some ho*s loose, yeah
    NDA, no loose lips
    Now them hoes tryna sue me
    B**ch, I don't give two sh*ts
    All the rumors are true, yeah
    I've been in the bamboo, yeah
    Focused on this music
    My ex n****, he blew it
    Last year, I thought I would losе it
    Readin' sh*t on the internеt
    My smoothie cleanse and my diet
    No, I ain't f**k Drake yet (Ha)

    [Pre-Chorus: Lizzo]
    Spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down
    Realer sh*t is goin' on, baby, take a look around
    If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin' out
    Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, b**ch

    [Chorus: Lizzo & Cardi B]
    (Talkin', talkin', talkin')
    Give 'em somethin' to talk about
    Sick of rumors (Ooh)
    But haters do what they do (Uh)
    Haters do what they do (Cardi)

    [Verse 2: Cardi B, Cardi B & Lizzo, Lizzo]
    All the rumors are true, yeah
    Fake ass, fake boobs, yeah
    Made a million at Sue's, yeah
    Y'all be runnin' with fake news, yeah
    Cardi ain't poppin', no, that's a machine (Huh?)
    Nobody listen, they buyin' them streams (Hmm)
    They even post it on blogs overseas
    And lie in a language I can't even read
    The f**k do this mean?
    Look, I'm a Bronx b**ch with some pop hits
    Used to pop off when they pop sh*t (Woo)
    But I'm calmed down and I'm locked in
    And my records live in the top ten
    Lizzo, teach me about big girl coochie (Okay)
    Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me
    But I'm gonna keep doin' what I wanna do
    'Cause all the rumors are
    All the rumors are true, yeah

    [Bridge: Lizzo, Lizzo & Cardi B]
    They hated on me since school, yeah
    I never thought I was cool, yeah
    Now me and Cardi, we cool, yeah
    I love hoes on poles, yeah (Woo)
    I am body goals, yeah
    This sh*t from my soul, yeah
    Black people made rock and roll, yeah

    [Pre-Chorus: Lizzo]
    While you're spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down
    Realer sh*t is goin' on, baby, take a look around
    If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin' out
    Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, b**ch

    [Chorus: Lizzo & Cardi B]
    What they say? (Yeah)
    What they say? (Yeah)
    (Talkin', talkin', talkin')
    Give 'em somethin' to talk about
    Sick of rumors (Ooh)
    But haters do what they do
    Haters do what they do

    [Outro: Lizzo]
    All the rumors are true
    Rumors, yeah (Yeah)
    Sheesh

