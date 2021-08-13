Lizzo feat. Cardi B 'Rumors' lyrics meaning explained

Lizzo and Cardi B have joined forces on their new collaborative track 'Rumors'. The highly-anticipated song dropped on Friday (Aug 13).

The song is Lizzo's first new single in two years and used this song to address rumours which have been spread about her.

Cardi B does the same by dispelling rumours and claims that are untrue and clarifying which ones are.

Here's the lyric meaning breakdown to the song 'Rumors'.

Cardi B joins forces with Lizzo on her new single 'Rumors'. Picture: Warner Music Group/Atlantic Records

"They say I should watch the sh*t I post, oh, goddamn/Say I'm turnin' big girls into ho*s, oh, goddamn" - Lizzo

In this lyric, Lizzo is addressing people claiming she should be more conscious of what she posts on the internet.

She is also saying people claim she is turning big girls into ho*s, criticising her for promoting body positivity and encouraging women to gain agency over their bodies.

"My smoothie cleanse and my diet/No, I ain't f*ck Drake yet (Ha)"

Lizzo references Nicki Minaj’s song Only where Nicki dispels a rumour that she had sex with Lil Wayne and Drake to climb the ladder.

Lizzo means her success is self made also.

"All the rumors are true, yeah/Fake ass, fake boobs, yeah" - Cardi B

In May 2019, Cardi B admitted that she had gone under the knife again – with another breast augmentation and liposuction.

In an 2018 interview with GQ, Cardi B revealed she paid $800 (£564) for her bum implants after seeing her stripper colleagues with bigger bums earning more than her.

"Lizzo, teach me about big girl coochie/Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me" - Cardi B

In this bar, Cardi B references the 'FCC' suing her for her 2020 Single WAP with Megan Thee Stallion.

The song was controversial due to explicit lyrics and sexual nature of the music video.

The pair dropped visuals to their hot track 'Rumors' on Friday, 13 Aug, 2021. Picture: Warner Music Group/Atlantic Records