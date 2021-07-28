Normani defends Cardi B against 'Wild Side' critics in sweet tribute post

28 July 2021, 11:36

The singer has had Cardi's back while she's been up against people criticising her contribution to their collaborative song 'Wild Side'.

Normani has stepped in after people have been criticising Cardi B's contribution to their collaborative track 'Wild Side'.

Normani feat. Cardi B 'Wild Side' lyrics meaning explained

On Monday (Jul 26) Cardi B responded to a Twitter user who claimed the rapstress should have been on the remix, not the original song.

The fan wrote: "this might be a hot take but honestlyyyy cardi should have been the remix. idk why y’all didn’t release this song as your solo single."

"i get why she’s on it but shoulda been the remix in my humble opinion."

Cardi B clapped back at the fan, writing: "Same people that says this sh*t is the same people that didn’t buy sh*t ,don’t request on radio, not streaming not adding no value or numbers to the song but opinions on twitter for a hit tweet cause hating but keeping up with cardi it’s what in."

Normani lets her fans know her appreciation of Cardi B's collaboration on her track 'Wild Side'.
Normani lets her fans know her appreciation of Cardi B's collaboration on her track 'Wild Side'. Picture: Twitter/@normani

Normani caught wind of the situation, and decided to jump in with a comment defending Cardi.

The 'Motivation' singer quote tweeted Cardi's clap back, writing: "can’t imagine this record without you. THAT’S THE TWEET"

Normani pays tribute to Cardi B on Twitter
Normani pays tribute to Cardi B on Twitter. Picture: Twitter/@normani

The 25-year-old singer even paid tribute to Cardi in a separate tweet, writing: "I don’t think you guys understand how harddddd this woman has gone for me."

Directly addressing Cardi, Normani continued: "you have been a champion for me throughout this whole process even when I was freaking out the night before releasing."

"God don’t play when it comes to His. we good sis" along with several crown emojis.

Normani and Cardi B released their track 'Wild Side' on Friday (Jul 16). Fans highly anticipated the release due to Normani and Cardi teasing it on their social media platforms.

The pair dropped the jaw-dropping racy visuals along with the song. Check it out above.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Cardi B News

Cardi B's due date has been revealed

Cardi B pregnancy due date: When will the rapper give birth?

Inside Cardi B's Hermès Birkin Bag collection: Prices, photos & more

Inside Cardi B's Hermès Birkin Bag collection: Prices, photos & more
Normani ft. Cardi B 'Wild Side' lyrics meaning explained

Normani feat. Cardi B 'Wild Side' lyrics meaning explained

Cardi and Normani have announced new single 'Wild Side'

Cardi B and Normani announce new single 'Wild Side'

Cardi B fans are convinced the star is having twins

Cardi B fans convinced she's having twins after pregnant star teases secret reveal

More News

Jordan Peele's upcoming film is called 'Nope'

Jordan Peele's 'Nope' film: Release date, cast, plot & more

Inside Stormzy's 28th 'Thorpe Park' birthday party: Aitch, Dave & more attend

Inside Stormzy's 28th 'Thorpe Park' birthday party: Aitch, Dave & more attend

Stormzy

Kanye is living in the Mercedes Benz stadium

Kanye West fans react to his sparse room in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kanye West

Yam Carnival 2021: dates, tickets, lineup, location & more

Yam Carnival 2021: dates, tickets, line-up, location & more

Tickets

Migos rapper Offset will be producing and hosting a new show.

Offset series 'The Hype': Release date, cast, plot & how to watch