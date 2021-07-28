Normani defends Cardi B against 'Wild Side' critics in sweet tribute post

Normani has stepped in after people have been criticising Cardi B's contribution to their collaborative track 'Wild Side'.

On Monday (Jul 26) Cardi B responded to a Twitter user who claimed the rapstress should have been on the remix, not the original song.

The fan wrote: "this might be a hot take but honestlyyyy cardi should have been the remix. idk why y’all didn’t release this song as your solo single."

"i get why she’s on it but shoulda been the remix in my humble opinion."

Cardi B clapped back at the fan, writing: "Same people that says this sh*t is the same people that didn’t buy sh*t ,don’t request on radio, not streaming not adding no value or numbers to the song but opinions on twitter for a hit tweet cause hating but keeping up with cardi it’s what in."

Normani lets her fans know her appreciation of Cardi B's collaboration on her track 'Wild Side'. Picture: Twitter/@normani

Normani caught wind of the situation, and decided to jump in with a comment defending Cardi.

The 'Motivation' singer quote tweeted Cardi's clap back, writing: "can’t imagine this record without you. THAT’S THE TWEET"

Normani pays tribute to Cardi B on Twitter. Picture: Twitter/@normani

The 25-year-old singer even paid tribute to Cardi in a separate tweet, writing: "I don’t think you guys understand how harddddd this woman has gone for me."

Directly addressing Cardi, Normani continued: "you have been a champion for me throughout this whole process even when I was freaking out the night before releasing."

"God don’t play when it comes to His. we good sis" along with several crown emojis.

Normani and Cardi B released their track 'Wild Side' on Friday (Jul 16). Fans highly anticipated the release due to Normani and Cardi teasing it on their social media platforms.

The pair dropped the jaw-dropping racy visuals along with the song. Check it out above.