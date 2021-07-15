Cardi B and Normani announce new single 'Wild Side'

15 July 2021, 09:58

Cardi and Normani have announced new single 'Wild Side'
Cardi and Normani have announced new single 'Wild Side'. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Cardi B and Normani have fans excited, following the announcement of their upcoming single 'Wild Side'.

Cardi B had teased fans on Instagram that a big announcement was coming.

Cardi B defends buying 3-year-old daughter Kulture a $150,000 necklace

The rapper then revealed a big collaboration with singer Normani.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper posted the beautiful cover art with the caption 'Get your coins ready @normani 7/15 9pm PST'.

The picture features the two women looking elegant - with 'Wild Side' written in a twirling font - mirroring the two star's hair, which covers them.

Normani also posted the announcement - simply captioning her post 'V7/15 9pm PST! wild side ft. @iamcardib'.

Fans are speculating the new song is the snippet Normani teased in February which fans heard her singing "show me your wild side", with a sample of Aaliyah's hit track 'One in a Million'.

Last year Normani featured on hit 'Diamonds' with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, for the 'Birds of Prey' movie soundtrack.

This latest collaboration comes as fans are speculating Normani may have an album on the way, as she archived her Instagram posts.

Fans are excited for the collaboration between the 'WAP' rapper and the 'Motivation' singer, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One fan tweeted 'Normani is coming for #1 spot girlies'.

Whilst another said 'Thank you NORMANI and Cardi B for saving the summer'.

Cardi and Normani have also both interacted with talk about the song on twitter, with Cardi even saying 'The world is ready for Normani supremacy !!!!'.

This is not the first time the two women have worked together, as Normani appeared in the video for Cardi B's hit song 'WAP' in 2020, alongside stars such as Kylie Jenner.

