Megan Thee Stallion rumoured to star in upcoming Marvel series 'She-Hulk' for Disney+

It has been reported that rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in the upcoming series 'She Hulk'.

The show is exclusive to Disney Plus and is said to feature the star playing herself.

Megan Thee Stallion is said to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Picture: Getty

Rumours began after a report from YouTube channel 'Everything Always', who said the exclusive information comes from their very own sources.

The role is said to not be limited to a cameo but will instead see the star appear across multiple episodes.

This will not be the rappers first on-screen appearance, in 2020 Megan played Onyx in an episode of 'Good Girls'.

She was also linked to the on-screen superhero world in 2020, when she contributed the song 'Diamonds' with Normani to the soundtrack of the film 'Birds of Prey'.

Fans are excited to see the rapper in the show, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One tweeter said: "Megan Thee Stallion is bringing the hot girl sh*t to the mcu universe".

Another fan tweeted: "who's the most powerful character in the mcu? megan thee stallion".

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing the hot girl shit to the mcu universe — tiana ☆ (@TIMOTHEECHALMAO) July 5, 2021

who's the most powerful character in the mcu? megan thee stallion. — ًempathy on july 26th (@GRLCKK) July 6, 2021

Bro Megan Thee Stallion really just joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I am dead serious 😂😂😂😂 — Mike P (@MichaelPafumi) July 4, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion is rumoured to be joining the mcu omg pic.twitter.com/tCiqPsr7L5 — A L I Y S H Aᴴ&ᶻ ४✪⧗ (@gomezftstyles_) July 5, 2021

'She-Hulk' will reportedly premier on Disney Plus in 2022.