Megan Thee Stallion 'Thot Shit' lyrics meaning explained

Megan Thee Stallion 'Thot Shit' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty/YouTube

What are the lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion's 'Thot Sh*t'? What do they mean?

Megan Thee Stallion has returned and delivered in the new form of her alter ego Tina Snow. The star dropped her track 'Thot Sh*t'. It comes after the star took a hiatus from social media.

On Thursday (22 April) Meg announced her hiatus while sharing a post to her Instagram.

The post revealed that she was "entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next” teasing something coming to her fans.

Now, the Houston Hottie is back in full effect! here's a lyric meaning breakdown to her new track 'Thot Sh*t'

"Missionary or doggystyle, I'ma top sh*t"

In this lyric, Megan Thee Stallion spits a double entendre, asserting her dominance in the bedroom and on the charts.

Meg references sexual positions, but also gives a shout/out to Snoop Dogg’s debut studio album Doggystyle, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.

"Hands on my knees, shakin’ ass, on my thot sh*t"

Megan Thee Stallion explains the twerking position she famously takes when dancing. In a tweet, Megan explained why she made 'thot sh*t'.

She said: "I’m really just talking shit and taking ownership of the words “thot” and “hoe” bc they’re not the drag the men think it is when trying to come at women for doing them".

"I don't give a f*ck 'bout a blog tryna bash me/I'm the sh*t per the Recording Academy (Ah)"

Megan reveals she doesn't care about the negativity blogs post about her because she is seeing success and winning prestigious awards.

The rapstress is referencing the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Record of the Year — the last three were for her April 2020 Beyoncé-assisted “Savage Remix.”

Meg won her first three awards and made history for becoming the first female rapper to win Best Rap Song and the second female rapper to win Best New Artist since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

"Everything I eat go straight to my pockets/2021, finna graduate college"

Despite seeing success in her musical career, Meg has still stuck to her books and studies at college.

She announced the news on Twitter while responding to a troll who doubted her abilities to finish college during her rap career.

“Mam Im ab[ou]t to graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility,” she wrote in a tweet that also gave fans an update on the status of her college education. “Hope you get them retweets doe.”

“They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree,” she said in another tweet.