Megan Thee Stallion 'Thot Shit' lyrics meaning explained
11 June 2021, 18:11
What are the lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion's 'Thot Sh*t'? What do they mean?
Megan Thee Stallion has returned and delivered in the new form of her alter ego Tina Snow. The star dropped her track 'Thot Sh*t'. It comes after the star took a hiatus from social media.
On Thursday (22 April) Meg announced her hiatus while sharing a post to her Instagram.
The post revealed that she was "entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next” teasing something coming to her fans.
Now, the Houston Hottie is back in full effect! here's a lyric meaning breakdown to her new track 'Thot Sh*t'
"Missionary or doggystyle, I'ma top sh*t"
In this lyric, Megan Thee Stallion spits a double entendre, asserting her dominance in the bedroom and on the charts.
Meg references sexual positions, but also gives a shout/out to Snoop Dogg’s debut studio album Doggystyle, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.
"Hands on my knees, shakin’ ass, on my thot sh*t"
Megan Thee Stallion explains the twerking position she famously takes when dancing. In a tweet, Megan explained why she made 'thot sh*t'.
She said: "I’m really just talking shit and taking ownership of the words “thot” and “hoe” bc they’re not the drag the men think it is when trying to come at women for doing them".
"I don't give a f*ck 'bout a blog tryna bash me/I'm the sh*t per the Recording Academy (Ah)"
Megan reveals she doesn't care about the negativity blogs post about her because she is seeing success and winning prestigious awards.
The rapstress is referencing the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Record of the Year — the last three were for her April 2020 Beyoncé-assisted “Savage Remix.”
Meg won her first three awards and made history for becoming the first female rapper to win Best Rap Song and the second female rapper to win Best New Artist since Lauryn Hill in 1999.
"Everything I eat go straight to my pockets/2021, finna graduate college"
Despite seeing success in her musical career, Meg has still stuck to her books and studies at college.
She announced the news on Twitter while responding to a troll who doubted her abilities to finish college during her rap career.
“Mam Im ab[ou]t to graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility,” she wrote in a tweet that also gave fans an update on the status of her college education. “Hope you get them retweets doe.”
“They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree,” she said in another tweet.
What are the lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion 'Thot Sh*t'?
[Intro]
(OG Parker)
(And if the beat live, you know Lil Ju made it)
[Verse 1]
Hands on my knees, shakin' ass, on my thot sh*t
Post me a pic, finna make me a profit
When the liquor hit, then a b**ch get toxic
(Why the f*ck you in the club when n***** wildin’?)
I've been lit since brunch, thot sh*t
Order '42 for the table, let’s pop sh*t
Missionary or doggystyle, I'ma top sh*t
P**sy-ass n***** hatin' on me from the closet, ah
Hoes tryna call me a snake, sh*t, I guess I can relate
'Cause a b**ch spit a whole lotta venom
And since these hoes all rats, when they come around me
All I see is a whole lotta dinner
I walk around the house butt-naked
And I stop at every mirror just to stare at my own posterior
I don't give a f**k who talk behind my back
'Cause the b**ch knew better than to let me hear it (Ah)
[Chorus]
Hands on my knees, shakin' ass, on my thot sh*t
Hands on my knees, shakin' ass, on my thot sh*t (Thot sh*t)
Hands on my knees, shakin’ ass, on my thot sh*t
Hands on my knees, ha-hands on my knees
Hands on my knees, shakin’ ass, on my thot sh*t
Hands on my knees, shakin' ass, on my thot sh*t (Thot sh*t)
Hands on my knees, shakin’ ass, on my thot sh*t
Hands on my knees, hands on my knees
[Verse 2]
Hoes said they wish a b**ch would, and I'm a genie
B**ch so hot, gotta stay in bikinis
He got a girl, but he keep beggin' to see me
I love it when a n**** got a mouth full of VVs
No, I'm not a patient, but I let him treat me
I gotta be a doctor how I’m orderin' CCs
Go to your place, no face, no case
Ninety-nine percent tint in a blacked-out Wraith
I remember hoes used to clap for me happily
Now I'm bossed up and them same hoes mad at me
Acting like they ridin', whole time tryna pass me
Watchin' me go through and still tryna drag me
Actin' like you winnin', if you think about it, actually
Are they supportin' you or really just attackin' me?
I don't give a f**k 'bout a blog tryna bash me
I'm the sh*t per the Recording Academy (Ah)
[Chorus]
Hands on my knees, shakin' ass, on my thot sh*t
Hands on my knees, shakin' ass, on my thot sh*t (Thot sh*t)
Hands on my knees, shakin' ass, on my thot sh*t
Hands on my knees, ha-hands on my knees
Hands on my knees, shakin' ass, on my thot sh*t
Hands on my knees, shakin' ass, on my thot sh*t (Thot sh*t)
Hands on my knees, shakin' ass, on my thot sh*t
Hands on my knees, hands on my knees
[Verse 3]
Drinkin' out the motherf**kin' bottle on my thot sh*t
Everything I eat go straight to my pockets
2021, finna graduate college
Goth girl sh*t, I'm a real hot topic
F**kin' on a n****, make him sing, on some pop sh*t
I need a real headbanger, on some rock sh*t
P**sy like crack, wanna hit it like dope
Got a real hot box, but a b**ch don't smoke (Ah)
Hot girl, but I'm still the coldest, hey
I'm the big homie, but I ain't the oldest, hmm
B**ch dry hatin', tryna get noticed
Man, ain't nobody come to see you, Otis, look
How many b**ches lyin' if they say they boss is better?
They really puppets, so I really gotta go and Geppetto
I'm really talkin', but it really can apply to whoever
My pen a freak, it'll go after a b**ch or a n**** (Huh)
Big bank take lil' bank, b**ch, add it up
Hoes takin' shots, but they ain't in my caliber
Booked, but I squeeze a lil' head in my calendar
Lookin' in the mirror like, "Damn, I don't brag enough"
LVs, double C's, Birkins, I'm workin'
My chain ain't hittin' if a b**ch ain't hurtin'
Look, I ain't even finna argue with a bitch
One thing I know, two things for certain
None of these hoes sayin' sh*t to my face
And none of these hoes finna see me at the bank
And I'ma keep talkin' all the sh*tthat I want
And I dare one of these hoes come tell me I can't
We ain't even speakin' if the n**** ain't spendin'
He could never say that I was one of his women
I don't even let n***** know where I stay
I'll be damned if he thinkin' he poppin' up on this pimpin' (Ah)
[Chorus]
Hands on my knees, shakin' ass, on my thot sh*t
Hands on my knees, shakin' ass, on my thot sh*t (Thot sh*t)
Hands on my knees, shakin' ass, on my thot sh*t
Hands on my knees, ha-hands on my knees
Hands on my knees, shakin' ass, on my thot sh*t
Hands on my knees, shakin' ass, on my thot sh*t (Thot sh*t)
Hands on my knees, shakin' ass, on my thot sh*t
Hands on my knees, hands on my knees
[Outro]
(OG Parker)
(And if the beat live, you know Lil Ju made it)
