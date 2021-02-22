Who is Megan Thee Stallion's new boyfriend Pardison Fontaine?
22 February 2021, 11:36 | Updated: 22 February 2021, 13:17
Megan has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend Pardi – Here's what we know about the rapper.
Megan Thee Stallion has revealed she has a new boyfriend. The "Savage" rapstress confirmed she is currently in a relationship with rapper Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine.
On Friday (Feb 19) Meg took to Instagram Live and revealed that she is dating the rapper, after bringing up Fontaine's online critics.
But, who is Megan Thee Stallion's new boyfriend Pardi? Here's what we know about him so far...
-
Who is Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine?
Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine is a rapper from Newburgh, New York. He released his first hit single titled “Oyyy” in 2013.
Pardi's rap style is often compared to DMX's, as they have a similar flow.
The rapper's stage name is not the name he was given at birth – his real name is Jordyn Kyle Lanier Thorpe.
The rapper is best known for his hit single "Backin' It Up" featuring Cardi B, which was released in 2018. The song peaked at number 40 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
Pardi's debut album UNDER8ED was released November 15, 2019.
In 2018, Fontaine co-wrote songs for rapper Kanye West's eighth studio album, Ye, such as Violent Crimes".
The rapper reportedly has a 5-year-old daughter, Jordy Jr.,who was born in 2016.
-
How tall is Pardison Fontaine?
Pardison Fontaine is reportedly 6’5” or 1.95 m.
According to Wealthy Leo, Fontaine weighs105 kg or 231 pounds.
-
How old is Parison Fontaine?
Pardison Fontaine is 31-years-old. Fontaine was born on December 9, 1989. His birthplace is Newburgh, New York.
His birth zodiac sign is a Capricorn..
-
What is Pardison Fontaine's Net Worth?
Pardison Fontaine's Net Worth is of interest since Megan Thee Stallion announced they are official.
With two albums to his music career history, and his chart success from his collab with Cardi B, Pardison’s net worth is estimated at around $100,000, according to sources including FamousBirthsDeaths.
-
When did Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine start dating?
On Friday (Feb 19) Megan Thee Stallion confirmed she is dating Pardison Fontaine during an Instagram Live.
The 26-year-old rapstress brought up Fontaine's online critics. "I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi," Megan told her followers, before revealing their relationship status.
"'Cause he is so calm and so sweet and very protective...That's my boo and I really like him."
Later, she confirmed the relationship saying: "I never said hot girls can't have boyfriends," adding,"Yeah, he my boyfriend."
Fontaine shared a few images of his Valentine's Day with Megan Thee Stallion.
The new couples day appeared to include a personalised meal with a menu that reads, "Pardi with a Hottie."
Fontaine surprised Megan Thee Stallion to a private plane, decked out with roses.
Meg previously artist teased her relationship status on her birthday, writing on Twitter: 'I'm healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me , my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) s***** Beyoncé love me , I'm just happy and blessed lol'