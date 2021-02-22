Who is Megan Thee Stallion's new boyfriend Pardison Fontaine?

Who is Megan Thee Stallion's new boyfriend Pardison Fontaine? Picture: Getty

Megan has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend Pardi – Here's what we know about the rapper.

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed she has a new boyfriend. The "Savage" rapstress confirmed she is currently in a relationship with rapper Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine.

On Friday (Feb 19) Meg took to Instagram Live and revealed that she is dating the rapper, after bringing up Fontaine's online critics.

But, who is Megan Thee Stallion's new boyfriend Pardi? Here's what we know about him so far...