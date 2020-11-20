54 Megan Thee Stallion 'Good News' lyrics for the perfect Instagram caption

From 'Savage' and 'Circles' to 'Freaky Girls' and 'What's New' - Meg's got you covered.

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her debut album Good News and it's full to the brim of Instagram-worthy lyrics.

From the chart-topping 'Savage' featuring Beyoncé and the Tory Lanez-aimed 'Shots Fired' to collaborations with SZA, City Girls, Lil Durk, Mustard, Popcaan, DaBaby, 2 Chainz, Big Sean and Young Thug - there's a lot to choose from.

Hot Girl Meg has come through with he quotables.

Love I'm a February baby, I'm a big flirt - Circles Kiss me in the middle of the party when it's litty - Don't Rock Me to Sleep Ain't the jealous type, please don't believe the hype - Circles If my heart broke, it's nothin' that my jeweler won't fix - Do It On The Tip Thinkin' that he Future, I'ma leave him in the past tense - Sugar Baby Me and a broke n***a ain't getting entangled - Movie A special kind of lady, I'm not easily persuaded - Freaky Girls Been a fly b**ch way before I found you / Stamps in my passport, can't even count them - Intercourse

Confidence Saucy like a barbecue but you won't get your baby back - Body I'm too bad to be mad, I'm too sexy to be jealous - Sugar Baby Waist snatched, a** fat, feelin' real pretty - Don't Rock Me to Sleep B**ches spend a lifetime tryna get this hot - Body Long legs, he intimated, Amazon, I'm elevated - Freaky Girls Body crazy, curvy, wavy, big t**ties, lil' waist - Body I don't text quick 'cause I ain't thirsty - Girls In The Hood The category is body, look at the way it's sittin' - Body

Haters They keep comin', tellin' me these b**ches mad, what's new? - What's New A shot can't hit me if it's sent indirectly - Go Crazy All them b**ches scary cats, I call 'em Carole Baskins - Body She a Casper to me, I need glasses to see - Don't Stop Can't argue with these lazy b**ches, I just raise my price - Savage (Beyoncé) Middle finger out the roof, tell a hater, "F**k you" - What's New The hate turned me to a monster, so I guess I'm evil now - Go Crazy All of these h**s my sheep - What's New

Men We ain't goin' back and forth with the lil' boys - Circles Damn, he probably wanna wear my hoodie - Cry Baby Flew me out to Turks just to flirt, we ain't takin' pictures - Outside Guess that f**kboy-free glow hittin' - Don't Rock Me to Sleep Somebody call Rihanna, I'ma buy some drawers with him - Girls In The Hood I should own a bakery way ni***s bring the cake to me - Do It On The Tip Buy me everything in my cart if you my boyfriend - Sugar Baby For these simps, I have no sympathy - Work That

Money You can't have opinions on no shit that you ain't payin' for - Sugar Baby Mixin' blue with the green hundreds, that s**t look like crazy bread - Movie I could build a house with all the brick I got - Body Talk big s**t, but my bank account match it - Savage Drop four-fifty to make my car match with my feelings - What's New Called the judge just to buy a car, I'm the flyest bitch on the dealership - Freaky Girls This expеnsive, don't be touchin' on what you ain't payin' for - Movie Hood, but I'm classy, rich, but I'm ratchet - Savage

Style Put some ice on my chest just to cool my s**t - Do It On The Tip Chain one-eighty, it's expensive, b***h, just keep your hands off - Movie I'm rockin' new runway Gianni, Versace hottie - Outside Skin like gold and my teeth like diamonds - Girls In The Hood I want a Birkin-'kin-'kin-'kin - Movie Hair grown, money long, now I'm in the city - Don't Rock Me to Sleep All this ice around my neck got me feelin' too cool - What's New Thirty-inch weave with the long eyelashes - Girls In The Hood If you don't jump to put jeans on, baby, you don't feel my pain - Savage (Beyoncé) I ask him do he want a blonde? Do he want a redhead? - Outside