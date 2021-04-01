Who is Tina Snow? Megan Thee Stallion's alter-ego explained

The Houston rapper has been going by the rap alias for years, and even titled her second EP after the nickname.

Megan Thee Stallion is known for her epic freestyles, catchy bars and killer curves, and stays dominating the music scene with her chart-smashing singles and features.

But did you know the Houston rapper goes by another alias? You may know her as the Houston Hottie or Hot Girl Meg, but she also spits under the name Tina Snow.

Megan has described Tina Snow as "a more raw version" of herself. Picture: 1501 Certified Entertainment/300 Entertainment

The alter ego of Tina Snow was inspired by Pimp C's alter ego, 'Tony Snow'. Megan often cites fellow Texas rapper Pimp C, a founding member of rap group Underground Kingz, as one of her biggest musical influences.

Megan has described Tina Snow as "a more raw version" of herself. "Tina is the more pimp-ish side of me," she explained to Vibe in 2018. "Tina is the raw version of Megan, she just don’t give a damn."

In the December of that year, Megan named her second EP Tina Snow in honour of her moniker. The record spawned one of the rapper's breakout songs, the racy club banger 'Big Ole Freak'.

"Tina Snow is the side of me that’s a little more gangster. She’s just foot-down, f**k y’all!" Megan explained during a 2020 interview on The Zach Sang Show.

Interestingly, shortly after her birthday in February 2021, Meg changed both her Twitter and Instagram names to 'TINA SNOW', hinting at a possible new project under her badass alias.

One of her other and most well-known alter egos, 'Hot Girl Meg', embodies her party girl spirit and catapulted the phrase 'Hot Girl Summer' into the pop culture lexicon.

"It’s just basically about women - and men - just being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time," she told Sang.

So, keep your eyes peeled for some new Tina Snow on the way, folks.