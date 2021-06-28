Megan Thee Stallion ‘refused to share stage’ with DaBaby during BET Awards performance

Megan Thee Stallion ‘refused to share stage’ with DaBaby during BET Awards performance. Picture: Getty

Fans spotted Megan leaving the stage just before DaBaby came out to perform his verse on DJ Khaled's 'I DID IT'.

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are yet to settle their beef, it seems, after the rapstress left the stage during her performance of DJ Khaled's 'I DID IT' with North Carolina native.

During the BET Awards last night (28 Jun), Megan performed her verse on the track, which also features Post Malone and Lil Baby, but left the stage before DaBaby entered for his verse.

Lmaooooooo Megan Thee Stallion said nah I will not be on the stage with DaBaby 😂😂😂#BetAwards pic.twitter.com/m8iJffhM5s — Pfizer Papi aka B E A N Z (@photosbybeanz83) June 28, 2021

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the moment and flocked to social media. "Megan leaving the stage before DaBaby performed… Yikes…" wrote one user.

Megan, 26, recently called out DaBaby, 29, for appearing to retweet a post about Megan getting shot in the foot, which DaBaby denied and blamed the incident on a website glitch.

Megan appeared to address the situation, writing on Twitter, "Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange.

"This situation ain't no damn "beef" and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it's some internet s- for likes and retweets."

DaBaby responded by saying he doesn't have any "bad energy" towards her, but the back-and-forth continued, with Megan claiming that the rapper spoke to her differently behind the scenes.