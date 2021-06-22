DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion Twitter feud explained

The "Cry Baby" collaborators have gone head-to-head in a Twitter beef. It comes days after DaBaby's collaboration with Tory Lanez.

DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion have been going back-and-fourth on social media. It is safe to say the "Cry Baby" collaborators are no longer friends.

The drama began just days after DaBaby released his “Skat” record with Tory Lanez—the man who is accused of shooting Megan during a dispute last summer.

Here's what went down between DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion.

What did DaBaby say about Megan Thee Stallion? It all began when blogs caught wind of a tweet DaBaby retweeted which made light of Tory Lanez allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The tweet read: "I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the both shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time". I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the both shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time 🤣😂😅😮‍💨🤷🏾‍♂️ — Bo (@symeautomatic) June 19, 2021 The Houston Hottie's fans immediately slammed DaBaby for supposedly retweeting the offensive tweet. However, DaBaby later took to Twitter to deny that he retweeted the tweet. DaBaby denies purposely retweeting the offensive tweet about Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Picture: Twitter/@DaBabyDaBaby On June 19, DaBaby wrote: "Idk what type of Illuminati sh*t Twitter got goin on... I ain’t retweet nothing but “Ball If I Want To” promo. I ain’t retweet that silly sh*t." "Then once ppl start tagging me & I saw it and tried to delete it and undo the retweet Twitter didn’t let me.Type sh*t yall on?" DaBaby tweets that he doesn't want to take on other people's problems. Picture: Twitter/@DaBabyDaBaby In another tweet, DaBaby wrote: "Baby got enough problems of his own my n****, ion got nooooo reason to inherit the next MF problems." "Y’all chasing a story y’all ain’t gone get. I’m out n***** bidness while still successfully doing business."

What did Megan Thee Stallion respond? While Megan Thee Stallion did not specify who she directed her tweet at, it seemed as though she responded to DaBaby's alleged accidental retweet. On Jun 20, Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter and wrote: "support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange." Megan Thee Stallion seemingly addresses DaBaby's retweet. Picture: Twitter/@theestallion "This situation ain’t no damn “beef” and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet sh*t for likes and retweets." DaBaby then responded, claiming Megan had “let folks get the best [her]” and told her to maintain her stance without feeling like he is against her. Megan then clapped back at DaBaby, saying her “stance has changed”, by throwing the same argument back at him. Megan Thee Stallion claps back at DaBaby. Picture: Twitter/@theestallion She revealed DaBaby said he wouldn’t promote his joint track with Lanez because it was a “good business move”. DaBaby responded by writing: "You ain’t tweeting nothing I ain’t tell dat **** directly. I told him da same sh*t. lol Whoever cleared it cleared it, so what." "Sh*t still ain’t enough of my bidness for MFs to be feelin some type of way bout my pretty chocolate ass Gettin into dat don’t feed my ppl."