What is DaBaby's net worth in 2021?

What is DaBaby's net worth in 2021? Picture: Getty

DaBaby has amassed a whopping amount during his career, but how much is it all worth?

DaBaby has seen much success since his career took off with his 2019 hit single "Suge". The rapper gained a following after released mixtapes between 2014 and 2018.

However, the Ohio native saw his real break into international success after the released of his first studio album ‘Baby on Baby’, which was released in 2019.

The 29-year-old rappers third studio album, ‘Blame It on Baby’, included his highest-charting song, ‘Rockstar’ which spent seven weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

But what is DaBaby's net worth in 2021? And how does he make his money?