What is DaBaby's net worth in 2021?
12 March 2021, 17:57
DaBaby has amassed a whopping amount during his career, but how much is it all worth?
DaBaby has seen much success since his career took off with his 2019 hit single "Suge". The rapper gained a following after released mixtapes between 2014 and 2018.
However, the Ohio native saw his real break into international success after the released of his first studio album ‘Baby on Baby’, which was released in 2019.
The 29-year-old rappers third studio album, ‘Blame It on Baby’, included his highest-charting song, ‘Rockstar’ which spent seven weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.
But what is DaBaby's net worth in 2021? And how does he make his money?
DaBaby released his first debut album ‘Nonfiction’ in 2015.
The same year, the rapper moved from Chicago to Austin, Texas to join in the ‘South by Southwest Music Festival’.
The rapper started getting a buzz in the area after his live performance at the festival.
When the star noticed he gained a good response, he worked on his mixtape and released 'God's Work:Resurrected' in 2016.
The rapper began using his moniker DaBaby on his following mixtape.
The mixtape ‘God’s Work: Resurrected’ boosted the rappers name and got a better reception than his debut mixtape.
DaBaby then began releasing his tracks on SoundCloud, where he built a solid fan base.
In 2018, the rapper released ‘Baby Talk 5,’ and released another mixtape ‘Blank Blank,’ that same year.
It is safe to say DaBaby has worked hard to get to where he is today.
As of 2021, DaBaby’s net worth is estimated to be $3 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla.