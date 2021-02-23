Megan Thee Stallion dating history: from Moneybagg Yo to Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion dating history: from Moneybagg Yo to Pardison Fontaine. Picture: Getty

Who is Megan Thee Stallion dating? Who are her ex-boyfriends? Here's everything we know about Megan's dating history.

Megan Thee Stallion has recently revealed that she has a new rapper beau, who goes by the name of Pardison Fontaine.

During an Instagram Live, the 26-year-old rapstress confirmed that they are officially in a relationship together.

Fontaine went extravagant for Valentine's Day, surprising Meg to a private jet decorated in red roses, to a special personalised lunch.

But who is Megan Thee Stallion's new boyfriend? And who has she dated prior to him?

Find out more about the "WAP" dating history here.