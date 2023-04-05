Megan Thee Stallion rumoured to be dating NFL player Travis Kelce

Rumours have been circulating that the two are seeing each other, and it's sent social media into a frenzy.

Megan Thee Stallion is rumoured to be dating NFL player Travis Kelce following her alleged split from boyfriend Pardison 'Pardi' Fontaine.

This rumoured relationship comes after Megan appeared to have unfollowed Pardi on Instagram this February, leading fans to believe that they had broken up.

Now, new pictures have emerged of the pair at an award show, and fans have already started the dating rumours!

Megan Thee Stallion is rumoured to be dating an NFL player following her alleged spit from pardi. Picture: Getty

Travis Kelce and Meg were pictured getting cosy. Picture: Alamy

The pair were papped at the CMT Music Awards at the weekend where Megan gave out an award at the ceremony, with the pictures of the two being taken backstage.

According to Dreddsworld, the rapper and NFL player are a thing and it has been reported that Kelce flew Megan across Texas on his private jet!

Although nothing has been confirmed, fans have done some digging and some some more evidence suggesting that they are an item...

Megan Thee Stallion & Travis Kelce yesterday at the CMT Music Awards pic.twitter.com/skOWeYBLjf — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) April 3, 2023

Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion pictured before their alleged split. Picture: Getty

The pair reportedly started things off as good friends but have now allegedly progressed into something more than this.

Meg and Travis were both pictured wearing matching blue looks at the award show, with fans spotting his ex Kayla Nicole reportedly unfollowing both.

Megan follows less than 200 people on Instagram and Travis is one of them - we will keep you updated if the rumours progress into something more!