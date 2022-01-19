Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine breaks silence on split rumours

Clearing up rumours that him and Megan have broken up because she was abusive towards him, the Back It Up rapper says "stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody"

Pardison Fontaine has addressed the break-up rumours surrounding his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion after rumours of the two going their separate ways started circulating online.

"Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody... (At least not in that way ). Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y'all imaginations run... but y'all gettin too crazy... ain't give n*****s a story so they made one... we really been on it double time" he wrote.

Pardison Fontaine address the rumours that he got onto a domestic violence situation with Megan. Picture: Instagram

This comes after gossip started spreading that the two had broken up because Megan deleted all their pictures together off her Instagram feed.

They were known for sharing cute moments, vacation photos, and holiday get-togethers on social media.

The couple was last seen together for her graduation in early December and were not visible on social media together for his birthday or the holidays, leading some fans to believe they are no longer together.

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Megan and Pardi went official with their relationship on Friday (Feb 19). The WAP rapper took to Instagram Live and began gushing about their Valentine's Day date. She also shut down claims that they were heard arguing in a video, telling her fans:

"I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet."Meg continued "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything".

"I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi. Cause he is so calm and so sweet. And very, you know. That's my boo. And I really like him!".

On Valentine's Day, Pardi surprised Megan with a private jet, which had huge floral arrangements. He also treated her to a special lunch menu, which he named 'Pardi with a Hottie.'