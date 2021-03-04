Megan Thee Stallion labelled "overrated" amid Nicki Minaj comparisons

Megan Thee Stallion labelled "overrated" amid Nicki Minaj comparisons. Picture: Getty

Media personality DJ Akademiks said Megan Thee Stallion 'can't come close' to Nicki Minaj, on the 'Higher Learning' podcast.

Megan Thee Stallion has made a lane for herself in the pop music industry. Last year, the star has made history as the first female artist to have three No. 1 songs in one year on the streaming charts.

The 26-year-old rapstress' quick rise to success has earned many praises, as well as critics.

While people point out the specialities in Megan's music, personality and beauty, others criticise the star for the same thing - one of which, is media personality DJ Akademiks.

During an interview with Rachel Lindsey and Van Lathan, DJ Akademiks shared that he believed Megan Thee Stallion is an "overrated" artist.

On the Higher Learning podcast, Rachel read off Akademiks previous statements, where he said the Houston Hottie doesn't have the lyrical skills of most of the other women in the industry –especially Nicki Minaj.

DJ Akademiks defended and further explained his previous comments, saying: "I don't remember all the quotes. No, that sounds good. One hundred percent, I stand by that" during the interview.

He continued "I think Meg Thee Stallion is really overrated as actually an artist. I've always thought that."

Megan Thee Stallion made history as the first female artist to have three No. 1 songs in one year on streaming charts. Picture: Getty

Akademiks added: "I do think the level that she is discussed on when we're comparing and talking about only Rap, is a byproduct of a lot of industry ties that she has that has kind of lifted her up to be a super-celebrity, which is cool in that realm, but when we just talk about music, it's not there."

For further clarification, Akademiks said "Again, I'm not saying things without merit".

"We can't really talk about no Meg Thee Stallion project that could come close to Pink Friday. We can't even talk about any top any Meg Thee Stallion verses that would come close to the top ten Nicki verses."

Nicki Minaj made history by becoming the first female rapper to amass a net worth of over $100 million. Picture: Getty

He continued "So, again, when I see how, in the last year, she has elevated—and keep in mind in 2019, or maybe actually early 2020, I could be wrong on both dates so don't kill me, she sold like, 27,000. This is the time when they were saying like, 'Listen.' It was Hot Girls versus City Girls, they were saying she's such a huge star and whatever."

Akademiks also said that he understands why people should"uplift Black women," but added, "When are we gonna talk about some facts?"

Check out the podcast below.

Listen to Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

