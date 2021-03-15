Watch Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' 2021 Grammys performance
15 March 2021, 11:00 | Updated: 15 March 2021, 11:48
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion blew the audience away with their racy 'WAP' performance at the Grammys. Here's how to watch it...
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion wowed the audience with their racy 'WAP' performance at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Mar 14).
After Megan Thee Stallion performed her hit single 'Savage' on stage, Cardi B joined her to perform one of the most popular tracks of 2020, their song 'WAP’.
The Houston Hottie rapstress began her segment of the ceremony by performing 'Body' from her Good News album, telling the audience: “This is my first time at the Grammys but it’s not my first time entertaining you.”
The cameras swiftly cut to Cardi where she performed a snippet of here latest single ‘Up’, before Megan rejoined her for ‘WAP’.
The pair were seen dancing on a giant bed, serving sultry looks and delivering their best choreographed dance moves.
Watch Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Grammys performance below.
-
How can I watch Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's Grammys performance?
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' performance clip is available to watch on YouTube here.
You can see Megan Thee Stallion's and Cardi B's full performances via the Grammys website here. The event was also live streamed on the platforms listed below.
-
When did the Grammys air?
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards aired live on CBS on March 14, 2021, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.
The show was held in the Los Angeles Convention Center's outdoor section.
The convention centre is next door to the Staples Center, where the Grammys has been hosted for many years, prior to the pandemic.