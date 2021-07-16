Normani feat. Cardi B 'Wild Side' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Normani and Cardi B's song 'Wild Side'? What do they mean?

Normani and Cardi B joined forces for their new collaborative track 'Wild Side'. The smooth-sounding track, assisted with steamy visuals has been trending for it's wow-factor.

Not only did the pair deliver on vocals, raps and the melody, fans have been reciting the lyrics on social media already.

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to the raunchy track.

"Shoot your shot 'cause I'm bulletproof/ Load it up and doo-doo-doo" - Normani

In this lyric, Normani is being direct with her love interest, telling him to make his move.

She makes a double entendre with "shoot your shot" as it is a phrase reflecting a person trying to romantically pursue another person.

Normani also uses the wordplay to describe her being bulletproof as if it was a gun shot.

"This type of sh*t will have you wildin' (Ooh)/Last minute trip to the islands (Ooh)" - Normani

The singer is saying she has what it is that will make a man go crazy over her. She also hints at a last minute baecation in the Caribbean Islands.

"I wanna get wild/Take me for a ride, boy/Show me your wild side, boy/Know it's been a while, boy" - Normani

In this lyric, Normani is expressing the desire for her man to get wild in the bedroom. She encourages him to let loose as it has been a while since they last connected on that level.

Normani and Cardi B team up for their song 'Wild Side'
Normani and Cardi B team up for their song 'Wild Side'. Picture: YouTube

"Believe me, every other day, new wig, new hair/Come take me out this Mugler" - Cardi B

Cardi B gives a nod to herself, for having a new wig everyday. The star frequently changes up her hairstyle, debuting new looks and setting trends.

She also tells her man to take her out of her Mulger clothing. Mugler is a luxury designer fashion brand by Manfred Thierry Mugler. He is a French fashion designer.

"Boom, nothing but a robe in your house/I wanna put these pretty pink toes in your mouth" - Cardi B

In this bar, Cardi B raps about wearing nothing underneath a robe in her mans house. She also expresses a fantasy she would like to take part in.

  1. What are the full lyrics to Normani ft. Cardi B 'Wild Side'?

    [Verse 1: Normani]
    I'm ready to pull up on you
    I'm ready to do what I do
    Baby, what you wanna do?
    Shoot your shot 'cause I'm bulletproof
    Load it up and doo-doo-doo
    Baby, what you wanna do?
    I'm ready to pull up on you
    I'm ready to do what I do

    [Pre-Chorus: Normani]
    This type of sh*t will have you wildin' (Ooh)
    Last minute trip to the islands (Ooh)
    Drip, drip, drip, when you slide in (Ooh)
    Beep, beep, beep, baby ride it (Ooh)
    Don't hesitate when you (Ooh)
    In it 'cause you know how I like it (Ooh)
    Baking up a cake for you (Ooh)
    Sweet, baby, like it when you bite it

    [Chorus: Normani]
    We can't just keep talkin' about it
    We think too often about it
    We can't just be cautious about it
    I wanna get wild
    Take me for a ride, boy
    Show me your wild side, boy
    Know it's been a while, boy
    I wanna get wild

    [Verse 2: Normani]
    I wanna drive you crazy (Crazy)
    Pull up inside me, baby (Boy)
    F**kin' it like oopsie-daisy
    Ain't no "If, ands, buts and maybes"
    Don't be laid up in that sh*t likе you lazy
    I need you to roll up in that sh*t like you skatin'
    Baby, and I hold up on that sh*t, I hate waitin'
    Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, shoot your shot, I'm impatient

    [Pre-Chorus: Normani]
    This typе of sh*t will have you wildin' (Ooh)
    Last minute trip to the islands (Ooh)
    Drip, drip, drip, when you slide in (Ooh)
    Beep, beep, beep, baby, ride it (Ooh)
    Don't hesitate when you (Ooh)
    In it 'cause you know how I like it (Ooh)
    Bakin' up a cake for you (Ooh)
    Sweet, baby, like it when you bite it

    [Chorus: Normani]
    We can't just keep talkin' about it
    We think too often about it
    We can't just be cautious about it
    I wanna get wild
    Take me for a ride, boy
    Show me your wild side, boy
    Know it's been a while, boy
    I wanna get wild

    [Verse 3: Cardi B]
    Look, dímelo, turn me 'round
    Treat me like a watch, bust me down
    On the kitchen floor, right on that towel
    It's my d**k and I want it now, aw
    Tell me how you want it
    Put me on my back or my stomach
    Baby, let me blow it like a trumpet
    I can do it all, I can prolly suck a watermelon through a straw
    Believe me, every other day, new wig, new hair
    Come take me out this Mugler
    I be waitin' on you with some lingerie
    Drive this p***y down low like bombs away
    Boom, nothing but a robe in your house
    I wanna put these pretty pink toes in your mouth
    Send nudes to your phone while you workin'
    Boy, you gotta see this sh*t in person, believe me

    [Chorus: Normani]
    We can't just keep talkin' about it
    We think too often about it (Ooh)
    We can't just be cautious about it
    I wanna get wild
    Take me for a ride, boy
    Show me your wild side, boy
    Know it's been a while, boy
    I wanna get wild

    [Outro: Normani]
    Pull up in a err, mmm, Benz
    Make me say "ah," let me do that shit again
    Ooh, yeah
    Pull up in a mmm-mmm, drop
    Ha-ha-ha, yeah, I'm makin' shit hot
    Ooh, yeah
    Pull up in a err, mmm, Benz
    Make me say "ah," let me do that shit again
    Ooh, yeah (Ah)
    Pull up in a mmm-mmm, drop
    Ha-ha-ha, yeah, I'm makin' shit hot
    Ooh, yeah

