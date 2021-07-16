Normani feat. Cardi B 'Wild Side' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Normani and Cardi B's song 'Wild Side'? What do they mean?

Normani and Cardi B joined forces for their new collaborative track 'Wild Side'. The smooth-sounding track, assisted with steamy visuals has been trending for it's wow-factor.

Not only did the pair deliver on vocals, raps and the melody, fans have been reciting the lyrics on social media already.

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to the raunchy track.

"Shoot your shot 'cause I'm bulletproof/ Load it up and doo-doo-doo" - Normani

In this lyric, Normani is being direct with her love interest, telling him to make his move.

She makes a double entendre with "shoot your shot" as it is a phrase reflecting a person trying to romantically pursue another person.

Normani also uses the wordplay to describe her being bulletproof as if it was a gun shot.

"This type of sh*t will have you wildin' (Ooh)/Last minute trip to the islands (Ooh)" - Normani

The singer is saying she has what it is that will make a man go crazy over her. She also hints at a last minute baecation in the Caribbean Islands.

"I wanna get wild/Take me for a ride, boy/Show me your wild side, boy/Know it's been a while, boy" - Normani

In this lyric, Normani is expressing the desire for her man to get wild in the bedroom. She encourages him to let loose as it has been a while since they last connected on that level.

Normani and Cardi B team up for their song 'Wild Side'. Picture: YouTube

"Believe me, every other day, new wig, new hair/Come take me out this Mugler" - Cardi B

Cardi B gives a nod to herself, for having a new wig everyday. The star frequently changes up her hairstyle, debuting new looks and setting trends.

She also tells her man to take her out of her Mulger clothing. Mugler is a luxury designer fashion brand by Manfred Thierry Mugler. He is a French fashion designer.

"Boom, nothing but a robe in your house/I wanna put these pretty pink toes in your mouth" - Cardi B

In this bar, Cardi B raps about wearing nothing underneath a robe in her mans house. She also expresses a fantasy she would like to take part in.