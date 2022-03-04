Scott Disick, 38, spotted with new 'Kylie Jenner lookalike' girlfriend Holly Scarfone, 23

The 38-year-old reality TV star is rumoured to be dating 23-year-old 'Too Hot To Handle' reality tv star.

Scott Disick has been spotted out with his rumoured new girlfriend, after he was recently seen on a date with Kylie Jenner's friend Pia Mia, 25.

However, the 38-year-old reality TV star seemingly has a new flame. Disick has been pictured hanging out with reality star Holly Scarfone – who has been branded a "Kylie Jenner look-alike".

Holly Scarfone (L) has been branded a "Kylie Jenner lookalike" as fans spot major resemblance. Picture: Instagram

The 23-year-old Too Hot To Handle star bears a striking resemblance to the billionaire make-up mogul.

Disick – who is the former partner of Kourtney Kardashian – was seen treating Holly to a night out at the club in Paris on Thursday night (Mar 3).

The new couple both wore black and matched as they headed to hotspot Boum Boum with their pals.

The outing came a week after the pair were seen for the first time leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu, Malibu.

After a decade together, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split for the final time in July 2015. Picture: Getty

Disick- who is a father of three – dressed down in a casual outfit, sporting a fur-lined bomber jacket, plain T-Shirt, baggy trousers and Nike trainers.

In photos obtained by the DailyMail, Holly donned a black midi dress with cream-colored stilettos. Her brunette tresses were worn down as she accentuated her pucker with a swipe of dark red lip.

Last week Scott was spotted leaving a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu Kylie look-alike Holly.

Scott, who shares three children with ex-partner of nine years Kourtney Kardashian, led the way for Holly.

Holly Scarfone is a 23-year-old reality TV star and Instagram model. Picture: Instagram

Who is Holly Scarfone?

Holly appeared on the latest season of Netflix's reality show Too Hot To Handle. The show gives contestants a chance to win a grand prize, if they manage to abstain from any sexual contact.

She is a reality star and Instagram model.

The 23-year-old has been compared to Kourtney's youngest sister Kylie, not only for her facial features but her long dark hair and style.

Holly Scarfone has been compared to Kylie Jenner due to their striking resemblance. Picture: Instagram

Holly is originally from Canada but lives in the US; she graduated with a degree in psychology from the University of Colorado.

She starred in the third season of Too Hot To Handle; where she was linked with fellow contestant Nathan Sloan.

The model has over a whopping 600K followers on Instagram; where she shares cute selfies, bikini photos and flaunts her fashion.