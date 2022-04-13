Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West’s relationship with ‘lookalike’ Chaney Jones

The reality TV star gave her blessing to Yé's new girlfriend, adding "I just want him to be happy, as long as he’s happy, I genuinely just want that"

Kim Kardashian has spoken out for the first time on her thoughts about her estranged husband Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones, explaining that she just wants him to be happy.

Speaking with Amanda Hirsch on her podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, the SKIMS co-founder stated:

"I just want him to be happy. She seems like the sweetest. Whatever makes you happy, I don’t care what it is. I just think that it’ll reflect in your life, in your work, how you are as a parent. As long as he’s happy, I genuinely just want that".

Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

The 44-year-old rapper has been dating Jones since February, after the two were spotted in Miami on a shopping trip to the Balenciaga store for before picking up lunch together.

They then made their relationship Instagram official when Jones shared their first ever selfie together on her stories, wearing all-black together, posing close to each other.

Chaney Jones sharing a snap with Ye on her Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram

Kim filed for divorce from the DONDA 2 rapper back in February 2021, citing "irreconcilable disagreements" as her reason. She was legally declared single by a Californian judge last month.

"We have so much love for each other, we really do. We’re always family. I have so much love and respect for him and who he’s been in my life and what he’s brought to me and our amazing kids. He’s changed my life" she continued.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

The business mogul, who has four children with Yé – eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm, talked about their family and how they co-parent adding:

"I never really judge the way someone wants to communicate, whether it’s the way I would or not" she said. "I know who he is inside, and I know what he means to say, and I know what he means to express, and that’s the beauty of knowing someone for so many years".

Since filing for divorce, West has dated model Vinetria as well as Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, who he broke up with on Valentine's Day.

Kim is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson back in October 2021, shortly after Saturday Night Live, where they shared a kiss during an Aladdin skit on the show.

Earlier this month, Kim travelled to Staten Island to met Pete's grandparents for the first time, according to TMZ, whilst visiting Pete on the set of his latest film.