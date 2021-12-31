Who is Yasmine Lopez? Age, Instagram & more

Yasmine Lopez has been in the headlines recently after she was spotted partying with Kanye West following his split from 22-year-old IG model Vinteria. He is currently in a ongoing divorce with wife Kim Kardashian.

Whilst we may not know the ins and outs of her life just yet, here's what we do know about the 22-year old Instagram model so far...

Name

Yasmine Lopez

Age

22 - born January 27th 1999

Star Sign

Capricorn

Job

Yasmine appears to be a model who has worked with firms including Fifth Wavee, Fashion Nova, and Viva De Luxe, among others. She's also been on television, in a brief role in the Zeus reality show One Mo' Chance.

Twitter

@YASMlNELOPEZ - currently sitting on 308.2k followers

Instagram

@theyasminelopez - currently sitting on 1.1 followers. Cardi B, YG, and fellow influencer Rickey Thompson are among the celebrities that follows her.

Who is the father of her child?

Trevon Diggs, an NFL player, is the father of Yasmine's child. In 2020, they were rumoured to be in a short romance, however they are no longer together. In August 2021, Yasmine gave birth to a son named Chosen Alexander.

Who has she been linked to?

Yasmine is currently linked to Kanye West after they were spotted together at J Mulan's birthday bash in Houston. She was previously linked to Trey Songz, whom was originally speculated to be the father of her baby when photos of the rapper and Yasmine were shared on social media, but the rumours were debunked.

