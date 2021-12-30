Kanye West spotted partying with IG model Yasmine Lopez

Attending J Mulan's birthday bash in Houston, Kanye West was seen getting close with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez amid pleading for Kim to come back to him

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West may have another new boo. Spotted out late on Tuesday night a J Mulan's birthday bash in Houston, the DONDA rapper was seen with model Yasmine Lopez.

Recently splitting from 22-year-old IG model Vinteria amid his ongoing divorce with wife Kim, the Chicago native reportedly unfollowed her after he purchased the house across the street from his family live to be closer to his kids.

Kanye with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez at a birthday party tonight in Houston. pic.twitter.com/6qJoyss5qg — Jenn (@_xmarissabee) December 29, 2021

Whilst there's not much known about Yasmine Lopez, she is a popular on Instagram – currently sitting on 1.1 million followers.

His soon-to-be ex wife Kim Kardashian has admitted in court documents that she wants out her of marriage to Kanye West ASAP, fast tracking her divorce by opting to become legally single.

Filing court documents claiming that her lawyers have reached out to Kanye to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution" since she first filed for divorce in February this year.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards. Picture: Getty

Explaining that their marriage was "no longer viable", the documents read. "Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counselling or other means".

Kim has recently been linked to SNL comedian Pete Davidson after fans started speculating a romance after the two were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL back in October.

Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster on what looked like a date, wearing matching pyjamas celebrating his birthday on Instagram and even going on a cinema date.

Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live). Picture: SNL

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.